August 25, 2024
Dingers for Donations is Sept. 15 in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON — The second annual Dingers for Donations is coming up Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Al Morrison Youth Baseball Complex at Page Park.

Join UPM Raflactac, Al Morrison Baseball and Dixon-area businesses for a charity softball tournament benefitting Al Morrison Baseball and the Dixon Public Schools’ extracurricular activities fund.

“We currently have 10 teams and are looking for a few more teams,” Coordinator Rudy Contreras said. “Again, all the money we raise benefits Al Morrison and the extracurricular funds.”

To register, visit the Al Morrison Facebook page or call Rudy at UMP Raflactac at 815-285-6129.

