Lee County Historical Society program set for Aug. 26 will be at Methodist church

DIXON – The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society will host “The Hopewell Civilization” program at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

Initially set to meet at the society’s library, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, the meeting instead will be held at the First Methodist Church in Dixon. People should enter through the east door and park in the Dixon Public Library parking lot.

Admission to the program is free. The program will be led by Wolf Koch, Ph.D.

Koch will trace a northwestern Illinois civilization’s development; review area mound sites’ significance; and examine local pipe stone mining development, use and trading.

For information, call 815-284-1134.