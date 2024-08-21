Sterling police announce traffic stop statistics

STERLING — The Sterling Police Department conducted a traffic enforcement detail Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, to remind motorists to slow down and obey traffic laws. During the enforcement detail, the Sterling Police Department conducted 104 traffic stops resulting in 40 state citations, including:

Seven citations for no insurance.

Two child safety restraint violations.

Five seat belt violations.

Eight violations for no valid driver’s license.

Two citations for use of electronic communication device.

10 citations for no valid registration.

56 written warnings.

There were 22 arrests, including:

One for possession of methamphetamine.

Three for drugs.

Seven warrants.

The Sterling Police Department also is reminding motorists, for the safety of emergency personnel and others, to move over or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.