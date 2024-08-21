Dixon’s Tegeler commits to Indian Hills softball: Sauk Valley roundup for Aug. 20

Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler comes in to score on a wild pitch against Rock Falls at Reynold’s Field in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Softball

Dixon’s Tegeler to Indian Hills CC: Dixon senior and standout outfielder Bailey Tegeler announced Tuesday she will be attending Indian Hills Community College for softball.

An Illinois Coaches Association all-state third-team selection in 3A and all-Big Northern first-teamer, Tegeler led the Duchesses with a .437 batting average, .520 on-base percentage, and 1.244 on-base plus slugging. She had 38 hits with one home run, 14 doubles, four triples, 22 RBIs, 36 runs scored and a whopping 40 stolen bases as a junior.

I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Indian Hills College! I want to thank my coaches who have helped me get here and a special thank you to family & friends who have supported me throughout this journey! So excited to be a Warrior!❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/B1gSahNAU4 — bailey tegeler (@BaileyTegeler) August 20, 2024

Boys golf

Dixon wins triangular: The Dukes opened the season with a win, shooting a 176 to edge Rochelle (177) and Freeport (188). Scoring for Dixon were Brody Nicklaus (39), Ben Oros (41), Max Kitzman (46) and Deaaron Wilson (50).

Rochelle’s Ian Metzger earned medalist with a 38.

Sterling 160, Alleman 195: Mason Hubbard led Sterling with a 2-under 33 for medalist honors at Indian Bluff. Also scoring for the Golden Warriors were Bryce Hartman (37), Nick Capp (47) and Maurice Delacruz (43). Grant Hartman also shot a 47 for Sterling.

Forreston 176, LWPC 184: Forreston’s Kaden Brown shot a 38 to earn medalist at Sunset Golf Course. Also scoring for Forreston were Kendall Erdmannm (43), Daylen Rahn (46) and Aspen McGlynn (49).

Genoa-Kingston 168, Oregon 171: Oregon’s Nole Campos was runner-up with a 39 at Swan Hills. Jackson Messenger (43), Brogan Wilkinson (43) and Landon Anderson (46) followed in scoring for Oregon.

G-K’s Colton McDowell was medalist with a 38.

East Dubuque 169, West Carroll 210: WC was led by a 44 from Wilson Bressler at Sandburr Run. Also scoring for West Carroll were Thomas Krontz (50), Max Knuth (55) and Parker Whiting (61). Casey Kettering (38) was medalist for East Dubuque.

Girls golf

Oregon 198, Genoa-Kingston 242: Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver was medalist with a 44 at Swan Hills, followed by Sarah Eckardt (46), Hailey-Jane Becker (50) and Toni Withers (58).

Women’s golf

Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association: Sandi Ivey placed first in Tuesday’s play of the day, with Janet Freil and Mimi Boysen placing second, followed by Sherry Wells in third. Freil, Boysen, and Sue Nestor won chip-ins, and Ivey won birdies. Freil was closest to the pin on No. 2, and Meta Rastede had the longest putt on No. 7. Ivey was low gross, and Freil had low putts.