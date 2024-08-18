How Dixon got religion: The women behind Dixon’s first church

Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of a three-part series about the history of Dixon as it pertains to religion. The first installment, “The ‘wickedness’ of 1836,” was published Aug. 12. The third installment, “Dixon’s First Baptists, Episcopalians and Presbyterians,” will be published Aug. 30.

DIXON – In part 1, we learned that Dixon’s only formal presence of Christianity in 1836 was an occasional visit from a traveling preacher. At that time, Caleb and Amanda Talmadge, Methodists; Rebecca Dixon, a Baptist; and Eliza Hamilton, a Presbyterian “were all that represented the Christian religion in Dixon in 1836.”

But that changed Dec. 20, 1836, when Amanda Talmadge came to Rebecca Dixon’s house “to talk and pray over the condition of things in town.” Amanda called the meeting because “the wickedness around would not let her rest,” a likely reference to “the banditti,” outlaw gangs that infiltrated the area at that same time.

When she announced her concerns, Rebecca grasped Amanda’s hand and said, “I believe God has sent you here.” Ironically, Rebecca had been planning to visit Amanda for the same reason.

In their meeting, which was chronicled in an 1886 Methodist history, they talked and wept together the entire afternoon. After praying, they resolved to start a regular assembly every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., even if a traveling preacher was not available.

Commencing on Christmas Day

Rebecca proposed that they start the meetings in 10 days, on the first Sunday of 1837. But Amanda thought they must not delay. So they started meeting the next Sunday, which was Christmas Day 1836.

On that day, many area settlers assembled with them at the Dixon home. The three ladies and Caleb Talmadge were in charge, but since “Mr. Talmadge was a timid man,” the women conducted the meeting.

Mother Dixon, 47, read a chapter of Scripture. A hymn was sung, and a prayer followed, both likely led by one of the women. Amanda Talmadge, 36, then assumed speaking duties, relating “what God had done for her and of the need the community had of religion.”

Her simple message had a profound effect. “The congregation was solemn and in tears,” and guilty consciences were triggered. Rebecca Dixon’s son and his wife (probably 25-year-old James P. Dixon and his wife of two years, Fanny [Reed] Dixon), “set out that day to seek a pardon of sin.”

‘The fire spread’

“The meetings were of so much interest, the fire spread,” and they continued gathering throughout that winter. These assemblies sometimes were on the second floor of Samuel Bowman’s store at the corner of Galena and River streets. In spite of “the coldest of weather,” some traveled 8 to 10 miles to meet with the Dixon Christians.

The growing pioneer community of “Dixon’s Ferry,” which grew to 13 families in 1837, did not oppose these Christian gatherings. According to the 1886 Methodist history, “The citizens instead of opposing did all they could to encourage the meetings.”

The records indicate that a Methodist circuit preacher brought a sermon to the group twice that winter. Although the initial group also contained a Baptist and a Presbyterian, the assemblage gradually began to identify as Methodist, which likely was influenced by Methodist clergy and by the leadership of the Talmadges and the Bowmans, who were all Methodists.

The first meeting house

As the gathered body grew in 1837, their meeting space became too small. So, the Dixon community initiated a fundraising project for the construction of a community house that could be used for a variety of civic affairs.

Several men stepped forward with significant donations for the project. Of the almost 50 donors, some of the largest donations came from “Father” John Dixon ($20), his son, James P. Dixon ($25), Caleb Talmadge ($20) and Dr. Oliver Everett ($25).

However, with the approaching spring thaw and the need for construction to commence, the fundraising project stalled. So, “the ladies took it up.” Rebecca Dixon gave the largest donation ($30) and the women made sure the project was finished.

In the late spring of 1837, men completed the 20-foot-by-40-foot frame building (another source says 20 feet by 30 feet), which stood about a block west of Oakwood Cemetery. Its stated purpose was “for the teaching of primary schools, and shall be open for religious meetings of all denominations, when not occupied by the schools.” But as Dixon’s first public building, it was soon also used for court proceedings, town hall meetings, elections, political conventions and other civic events.

The first church

About the first of May 1837, the Methodists in Dixon formally organized, using this school house as their first building. One record identifies seven initial members, while another source identifies 11. Whichever is correct, most of those founding members were women.

This historical marker stands next to Vaile Shelter at Lowell Park, marking the location of one of the founding families of Dixon’s first church. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

Two of this core group were John and Ann Richards, who had built their home in 1837 at today’s Lowell Park. A stone historical monument stands behind the Vaile Shelter at Lowell Park, marking the location of their home. Here, the Richards’ home provided lodging for traveling Methodist preachers as well as for Judge Thomas Ford, who became Illinois’ first native-born governor in 1842.

J. T. Little, a Baptist who frequented those early church meetings in the school house, recalled: “All the various religious services were held in the same old school house at that time, but there were grand sermons, fervent, effectual prayers, and sweet songs of Zion that have echoed in the heart of many an old settler ever since.”

The Methodists continued to meet in this school house until their numbers exceeded the space. In 1843, they dedicated the town’s first church building, which stood on East Second Street near Ottawa Avenue, next door to where First Baptist Church now stands.

In our final part 3, we’ll learn how the Baptists, Episcopalians and Presbyterians got started in Dixon, and how the banditti were finally banished from the community.