Police respond to bomb threat at New Lenox home of Pope Leo’s brother

Pope Leo XIV, center, with his older brothers Louis, left, and John, right, who is a retired Catholic school principal and lives in New Lenox. (Photo provided by John Prevost to Daily Herald)

The New Lenox Police Department responded to a bomb threat at a private residence on Sojourn Road Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the home, which New Lenox Police Chief Micah Neusse confirmed to Shaw Local belongs to John Prevost, the brother of Pope Leo XIV, at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Upon receiving the report, officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and established a secure perimeter to ensure the safety of nearby residents,” the New Lenox Police Department said in a news release.

Several surrounding homes were notified and asked to evacuate during the investigation “out of an abundance of caution,” the police department said.

Multiple specialized units, including the Will County Sheriff’s Office explosive detect K9 unit, were brought in to assist in the investigation.

After conducting a “thorough search of the residence and surrounding property,” the threat was deemed unsubstantiated and there were no explosives or other hazardous materials present in the area, New Lenox police said.

No injuries were reported and residents were allowed to return to their homes after the scene was cleared.

The incident is currently under investigation as police attempt to identify the source of the false threat.

Prevost is the older brother of Pope Leo, who became the first American pontiff last May following the death of Pope Francis.

The brothers were raised in south suburban Dolton and John Prevost is a retired Catholic school principal. The family’s eldest brother, Louis, lives in Florida.

The bomb threat incident comes on the heels of escalating tensions between Pope Leo and President Donald Trump after the pope spoke out against the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran.

In a series of messages throughout the Easter season, Pope Leo condemned violence stating “Jesus does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.”

Earlier this week the president called the pope “weak on crime and bad for foreign policy” in a social media post and said he “prefers his brother Louis.”

Police have not stated whether they believe recent political events were a motivating factor in Wednesday’s incident.

New Lenox police reminded the public that “making false reports of this nature is a serious offense and may result in criminal charges.”

The department also thanked the community for its cooperation and patience during the investigation and asks anyone with information related to the incident to contact them by phone or submit an anonymous tip through the village of New Lenox website’s “submit a crime” page.