Bureau County author’s meet-and-greet event set for Aug. 24

DIXON — Author Robert Glaser of Walnut will discuss his non-fiction book, “A Fire of Straw In Bureau County: The Forgotten Utopian Dream of Lamoille’s Rosemont,” and sign copies from 1–2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Books On First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

The prairie of Bureau County, Illinois, in the 1840s could hardly be thought of as the location for a planned utopian settlement.

This would be especially true if the effort was based on the controversial writings of a French utopian socialist. The elaborate doctrines of Charles Fourier would stimulate thousands of Americans to action – especially to some idealists residing in LaMoille, in Bureau County.

.