Property transfers for Lee, Ogle, Whiteside counties for Aug. 3-9

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Alan J. Mackey and Kathlee S. Mackey to Cecily and Keyontez White, 1225 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $173,950.

Ann M. Connolly to Posterity Management LLC Series 7, 923 Grant Ave., Dixon, $43,000.

Shane Heims to Thomas W. Collins Jr., one parcel in May Township, $19,000.

Kay F. Tripp to Paul Rogers and Rebecca A. Shoemaker, 317 Apple St., Dixon, $149,000.

Shawn R. Devaraj and Heather Devaraj to Michael J. Ward and Marijo K. Ward, 568 Pine Meadow Drive, Dixon, $280,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to Jamie Zimmerly, 304 E. Main St., Sublette, $91,316.

Adam P. Love and Maggie C. Love to Samantha and Seth Wiggins, 621 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $215,000.

Theodore C. Lenox Jr. to Theodore C. Lenox Sr., 1927 Lenox Road, Dixon, $0.

Harold and Olha Tuttle to Carlos Juan Figueroa and Carmen Nereida Mucha, one parcel in May Township, $17,000.

Justin E. Setchell and Kira Lynn Setchell to Elsa Rey and Jose Adolfo Saavedra, one parcel in May Township, $24,250.

Marjorie K. Guenzler to Theodore A. Krejci Jr., 146 N. Metcalf Ave., Amboy, $87,000.

Cynthia A. Adcock to Michael and Holly Smith, 2102 Grand Detour Road, Dixon, $260,000.

Holly B. Smith, Holly B. Shover and Michael Smith to Keith Grobe, 1920 W. First St., Dixon, $165,000.

Chad Dambman to Nicholas A. Inman, 717 S. College Ave., Dixon, $123,000.

Rick A. Mills and Tamara S. Mills to Gregory W. Mills, trustee, and Gregory W. Mills Trust, 628 Reynoldswood Road, Dixon, $145,000.

Jeffrey A. Masters and Corey D. Masters to Thomas D. Murray, trustee, and Dark Land Trust 1, 629 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $60,000.

Kathleen E. Brou and Matt R. Kracht to Louis W. Shinabarger, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $14,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Marjorie Saathoff and Jay Bradley Saathoff, 1713 W. River St., Dixon, $167,000.

Sauk Valley Properties LLC and Beth A. Wilson to Tonya R. Bahrs, 896 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, $140,000.

David J. Bally and Denise Burrs to Michael D. Burrs and Denise Burrs, one parcel in Dixon Township, $21,385.

Cameron S. Longan and Lynn Longan to Kimberly Ford, 716 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $0.

Kelly Ann Hiligers to Verne Allen Peterson, 894 Moffet Road, Paw Paw, $410,000.

Nancy E. McManus, Charles E. McManus, Scott McManus, Debra McManus and Mark McManus to Scott McManus, one parcel in May Township, $0.

David M. Lombardo and Hilaree J. Lombardo to Woosung Investments LLC, 425 N. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $85,000.

Kenneth C. Moss and Danielle P. Moss to Elle B. Koerner, 601 High St., Dixon, $134,000.

Selby Enterprises LLC to Alissa Marie Clark, 911 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $82,000.

Mark A. Daffer and Melinda J. Daffer to Carlos Alvarado and Marjorie Alvarado, 418 Spruce Lane, Amboy, $144,100.

Peter R. Hermes and Sandra K. Hermes to Peter R. Hermes, trustee; Sandra K. Hermes, trustee; Peter R. Hermes Trust; and Sandra K. Hermes Trust, one parcel in Nelson Township, $0.

John F. Conley and Nancy A. Conley to Eric G. Holden, 103 Steward St., Steward, $95,000.

Tigerhawk LLC to Danny L. Diehl Jr., trustee, and Danny L. Diehl Jr. Trust, 403 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $222,500.

Quit claim deeds

Michael and Teresa Jahn to Michael and Teresa Jahn, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.

Heather Kessinger, Heather Lancaster and Lance Kessinger to Heather and Lance Kessinger, 1929 Plum Hollow Court, Dixon, $10.

Elaine C. Perez to Perez Relaxation LLC, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Elaine C. Perez to Perez Relaxation LLC, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Elaine C. Perez to Perez Relaxation LLC, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Byron E. Miller, co-trustee; Joyce E. Miller, co-trustee; Byron E. Miller Revocable Trust; and Joyce E. Miller Revocable Trust to John Joseph Kolze and Tricia Kathleen Kolze, one parcel in May Township, $30,000.

Helen Snyder, trustee; Helen J. Snyder Revocable Trust; and Richard E. Snyder Revocable Trust to Helen J. Snyder, $0.

Executors

Mary Kay Kested, executor, and David L. Cervantes to Tyler and Mercedes Stacey, 921 Ann Ave., Dixon, $185,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff and Essie L. Brewer to US Bank Trust National Association, trustee, and LB-Ranch Series V Trust, 1312 Christiana Terrace, Dixon, $0.

Deeds

Gezime Osmani, executor; Musa Zendeli, executor; and Sefer Selmani to Lijirim Selmani and Nuri Selmani, 226 Washington Ave., Amboy; 217 E. Main St., Amboy; 205 E. Main St., Amboy; and 298 Wasson Road, Amboy, $0.

Deeds in trust

Walter and Barbara Reynolds to Walter F. Reynolds, co-trustee; Barbara A. Reynolds, co-trustee; Water F. Reynolds Trust No. 1; and Barbara A. Reynolds Trust No. 1, 1305 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $0.

Johnna L. Diedrichs and Johnna L. Clemens to Jonathan A. Gieson, trustee; Jonathan A. Gieson Trust; Linda D. Gieson, trustee; and Linda D. Gieson Trust, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $0.

Kathy A. Lane to Kathy A. Lane, trustee, and Kathy Lane Trust No. 1302, 1302 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $0.

Sidney H. Aurand to Sid H. Aurand, trustee, and Sid H. Aurand Trust, 1904 Wildcat Road, Dixon, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Patrick J. Harmon and Paula J. Harmon to Lyndsy B. Wunder, 786 Brandon Wyley Drive, Dixon, $0.

Helen J. Snyder to Mark B. Snyder, Kathryn E. Schmidt, Peri A. Query, Scott C. Snyder and Peggy S. Casey, $0.

Laurence G. Hoyle Jr. and Nancy L. Hoyle to Vicki Ann Long, Michael S. Hoyle and Matthew O. Hoyle, $0.

Jimmy M. Williams to Victoria Martens and Joe Williams, 607 N. Third St., Ashton, $0.

Mary Ann Guttman to Michael David Guttman, Sean Todd Guttman, Rachel Rivera and Brian James Guttman, 410 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Lisa Campbell to Larry D. Miller and Pamela D. Chesser, 2820 Brookes Isle, Oregon, $40,000.

Julie Tieman-Rowe to Karen and Samuel Moura, 971 W. Devils Backbone Road, Oregon, $28,000.

Haywell LLC-Westwood to Joshua S. Seldal and Heather I. Seldal, 5379 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $229,900.

Michelle D. Taillet, Michelle D. Antolik and Scott G. Tailette to Amber M. Fleetwood, 434 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $134,000.

John C. Redington and Robin L. Redington to Justin Wassman and Caitlin Monigold, 1125 McCall Court, Rochelle, $287,000.

Holcomb Bank to Haywell LLC-Westwood, 10258 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $11,000.

Suzanne B. Durand to HRE Buildings LLC, 1246 Springdale Drive, Rochelle, $158,000.

Tyler Matthew Staley to Yoseli L. Martinez, 303 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $139,000.

Bank of New York Mellon, trustee; Bank of New York, trustee; JPMorgan Chase Bank, trustee; and GSRPM Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 20031 to Edmund Lowrie, 309 N. Ninth St., Rochelle, $60,100.

US Bank to Ghazanfar Iqbal, 511 E. Colden St., Polo, $55,001.

John W. Smith III and Rosalyn M. Smith to Luke D. Pitney and Ashley M. Pitney, 5728 E. Holcomb Road, Oregon, $90,000.

Luke Pitney to John Smith III and Rosalyn Smith, 7386 E. Longworth Close, Stillman Valley, $0.

John D. Shank and Maria E. Shank to Megan Holt, 1001 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $205,000.

Sue E. Gowers to Jennifer Rybicki, 606 Madison St., Oregon, $24,900.

Robert W. Glaser and Karole J. Glaser to Mason Preston, 99 Terrace View Blvd., Oregon, $200,000.

Normal L. Metz and Cheryl R. Metz to Abigail Elizabeth Kooy and Paul L. Miles, 302 E. Fourth St., Byron, $175,000.

Nathan J. Miller to Miller Haven LLC, 226 E. Morning Star Court, Stillman Valley, $197,711.

Susan Andracke to Josephine Mounts, one parcel on Lincoln Highway in Rochelle, $232,000.

Noah and Brittany Ulbert to Taren T. Elder, trustee; Taylor S. Elder, trustee; and Taren T. and Taylor S. Elder Living Trust, 738 Golden Prairie Drive, Davis Junction, $250,000.

Del Monte Foods Inc. to DM Intermediate Corp., one parcel on Route 38 in Rochelle; 420 Jack Dame Road, Rochelle; 1421 Jack Dame Drive, Rochelle; and one parcel in Flagg Township, $10 million.

DM Intermediate Corp. to DM Intermediate II Corp., one parcel on Route 38 in Rochelle; 420 Jack Dame Road, Rochelle; 1421 Jack Dame Drive, Rochelle; and one parcel in Flagg Township, $10 million.

DM Intermediate II Corp. to Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc., one parcel on Route 38 in Rochelle; 420 Jack Dame Road, Rochelle; 1421 Jack Dame Drive, Rochelle; and one parcel in Flagg Township, $10 million.

Laura W. Watters to Jared M. Glendenning, 502 S. Sixth St., Oregon, $180,000.

Rickey L. Bos and Darla K. Bos to Cortney L. Babler, one parcel in Byron Township, $135,000.

Rickey L. Bos and Darla K. Bos to Colton Babler Estate by guardian, 8827 N. Conger Road, Leaf River, $885,000.

Rick McQuality to Dylan T. Brazeal, 204 Main St., Holcomb, $152,000.

Aaron Ainley and Cristina M. Ainley to Marcus Lazar, 106 W. Main St., Monroe Center, $170,000.

Quit claim deeds

Sandra A. Beckman and Ralph H. Beckman to Ralph H. Beckman, 1035 Turkington Terrace, Rochelle, $0.

Seth W. Gronewold to Rebecca Boumgarden, 11096 N. Hoisington Road, Byron, $0.

Dennis C. Krueger, deceased by heirs, to Tena L. Krueger, 11911 N. Leaf River Road, Leaf River, $0.

Clinton E. Fredrickson to Kristen Fredrickson, 8547 N. Hedge Road, Byron, $0.

Steven D. Rasmussen to Steven D. Rasmussen and Angela Y. Rasmussen, 107 W. Main St., Monroe Center, $0.

Trustee deeds

Lois Kessen Delhotal, trustee, and Caroline E. Kessen Trust to Michele Scott and Brian Weteska, 5287 S. Mill Pond Road, Rochelle, $258,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Corey M. Arn to Byron Bank, 4 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Peter R. Hermes and Sandra K. Hermes to Peter R. Hermes, trustee; Sandra K. Hermes, trustee; Peter R. Hermes Trust; and Sandra K. Hermes Trust, one parcel in Woosung Township, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Doris I. Danekas to Ricky Danekas and Janice Danekas, 2784 E. Honey Creek Road, Chana, $0.

Doris I. Danekas to Ricky Danekas and Janice Danekas, one parcel on Honey Creek Road in Chana, $0.

Keith M. Keutzer to Kari A. Harold, 8414 S. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

Timothy Scott Carpenter and Debra Ann Carpenter to Benjamin Scot Carpenter, Ryan David Carpenter, Katrina Mae Carpenter and Anna Ruth Carpenter, 104 Elliott Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Dawn M. Burke to Zachery T. Coffman, 1400 Koontz Place, Oregon, $0.

Corrective deeds

Daniel A. Schmidt, trustee, and Schmidt Family Trust to Richard S. Schuler and Lonna J. Schuler, one parcel on Oregon Trail Road in Polo and one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $0.

Michael Jon Martens to Michael J. Greenfield, Todd M. Greenfield and Timothy J. Greenfield, 9465 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, and one parcel on Mt. Vernon Road in Forreston, $0.

Administrators deeds

Estate of Alpha E. Lawson to Jamie A. Jimenez, 2645 N. Route 251, Rochelle, $255,000.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Rudraksh Hospitality LLC to PSM 100 Hospitality Inc., 510 W. Route 30, Rock Falls, $350,000.

Hilary F. Jesudoss, Chastity Clark and Shelley J. Clark Estate to Jason S. Jesudoss, trustee; Hilary F. Jeusdoss, trustee; Jeusdoss Living Trust and Chasity Clark, 1222 Stern Road, Albany, $0.

Kristine D. Edwards Estate, William Edwards and Sarah Nosko to Keyfree LLC, 705 12 St., Erie, $10,000.

Patsy A. Bechtel to Michael Allen Balk, 9230 Union Grove Road, Morrison, $475,000.

Randy J. Skelton and Susan E. Skelton to Randy J. Skelton Trust and Susan E. Skelton Trust, 505 Sunset Drive, Prophetstown, $0.

Harry L. Seavey and Mary Lou Seavey to Harry L. Seavey Trust and Mary Lou Seavey Trust, 23708 Genesee Road, Sterling, and 22418 Pilgrim Road, Chadwick, $0.

Michael Allen Balk to Dalbert P. Wiebenga and Bette J. Wiebenga, 13920 Yager Road, Morrison, $100,000.

Carol J. Vail to Mark Anthony VanDeWoestyne, 14919 Henry Road, Morrison, $373,000.

William W. Shepherd and Charlotte E. Combs to Randy A. Snowden and Kren A. Snowden, 8583 Deere Run Road, Fenton, $300,000.

Betty J. Mapson to Gage A. Parks and Madlyn J. Parks, 16718 Polo Road, Sterling, and 16800 Polo Road, Sterling, $115,000.

Frank J. Aguilar, also known as Francisco J. Aguilar, to Chloe I. Halverson, 511 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $125,000.

Kathy S. Bewley and Anthony M. Partridge to Eric J. Bontz, 601 Louis Lane, Rock Falls, $190,000.

Mark L. Terveer and Gail L. Terveer to Violet M. Havenar, 1306 Garfield St., Rock Falls, $110,000.

Vickie M. Williams to 1230 10th Properties LLC, 1230 10th Ave., Fulton, $89,000.

Michael J. Keller and Claraline Keller to Vidal Lopez Ruiz, 1014 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $54,800.

Matthew M. Miller and Alexandra Miller to Jacquelyne Gonzalez Ramos, 402 W. Lefevre Road, Sterling, $379,900.

Linda K. Dir Estate and Jeffrey P. Easley to Ross and Jill Hayes, 1514 E. 16th St., Sterling, $82,000.

Wyatt L. Zakosek to Frederick D. Gallegos and Lynn Gallegos, 703 W. 13th St., Sterling, $123,000.

Gordon Harris Jr. to Sherry D. Cady, 1209 13th Ave., Sterling, $115,000.

Timothy S. Hibbard and June L. Hibbard to Gail C. Schmidt and Michael J. Schmidt, 16770 Hoover Road, Sterling, $539,900.

Gordon Asbury Jr. to Sebastian Hall, 1713 Woodburn Ave., Sterling, $12,394.

Betsy J. Tubbs, Melinda K. Wyatt and David G. Shear to Raymond S. Borgman and Brianne N. Borgman, 228 12th St., Fulton, $185,000.

Jessica D. McCune, formerly known as Jessica D. McMullen to Brandon and Devin Dierks, one parcel in Garden Plain Township, $30,000.

Quit claim deeds

Catherine L. Adkins and Gary W. Adkins to Gary W. Adkins, Catherine L. Adkins, Kimberly Phillips and Morgan Phillips, 937 Melody Hills, Fulton, $0.

Kenneth I. Clark to Jason S. Jesudoss, trustee; Hilary F. Jesudoss, trustee; Jesudoss Living Trust and Chasity Clark, 1222 Stern Road, Albany, $0.

Robert L. Cameron to Shaun Michael Cameron and Brandi J. Cameron, 23140 Emerson Road, Sterling, $0.

James Davis Boyles to Sharon I. Boyles, 500 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $0.

Ronald G. Shear and Nancy J. Shear to Betsy J. Tubbs, Melinda K. Wyatt and Davis G. Shear, 228 12th St., Fulton, $0.

Trustee deeds

Marilou Lawrence Trust to James Holloway, one parcel in Genesee Township, $19,000.

First National Bank Amboy, trustee; Edwin F. Lawrence Family Trust; Edwin F. Lawrence III Trust; and Edwin F. Lawrence Martial Trust to James Holloway, one parcel in Genesee Township, $19,000.

Executors

Suzanne M. Haan Estate to Cody Vandyke, one parcel in Genesee Township, $95,000.

Dennis R. Becker Estate and Barbara G. Becker to Robin S. Nicolaysen, 204 E. Winfield St., Morrison, $94,500.

Deeds

Roxanne L. Adams to Roxanne L. Adams Trust, 4764 Holly Road, Fulton, $0.

Realtax Developers LTD to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC and Series Sh1, 1006 Charles St., Rock Falls, $19,929.

Whiteside County sheriff, Marilyn Rose Wilkens, Cornerstone Credit Union and Tyler J. Wilkens to REO 2023NRL LLC, 407 S. Grape St., Morrison, $0.

Rita J. Toppert to Rita J. Toppert Trust, 3200 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Heirship

Hilary F. Jesudoss and Shelley J. Clark Estate, 1222 Stern Road, Albany, $0.

William Edwards and Kristine D. Edwards Estate, 705 12th St., Erie, $0.

Judges deeds

Whiteside County circuit judge and Ronald J. Wetzell to city of Sterling, 110 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $0.

