Fritts hosts hunter safety course

ROCHELLE — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting an upcoming hunter safety course. The two-day event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8. Attendance is required both days.

“I am thrilled to offer my second annual hunter safety course this September,” Fritts said. “With hunting season right around the corner, I want to offer my constituents a way to learn more about how to keep themselves and others safe while enjoying the outdoors.”

The event will take place at the Rochelle Masonic Lodge, 500 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle. Reservations are required and spots are limited. To secure a spot, contact Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690.