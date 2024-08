ELIZABETH – St. John’s Lutheran Church will host the 96th annual Wurster Reunion at noon Sunday, Aug. 18, at the church,315 S. Massbach Road, Elizabeth.

Admission to the reunion is free.

The reunion includes raffle drawings and a potluck dinner. A meeting is scheduled for attendees to introduce themselves and discuss family business. Registration is required to attend. The registration will be at the reunion.

For information, call 815-273-7378.