Blair promoted to general manager at Culver’s of Dixon

Holly Blair, general manager of Culver's of Dixon, has been a team member at Culver's since 2009. (Photo provided by Culver's)

DIXON – Manager Holly Blair of Culver’s of Dixon has been promoted to general manager.

She has been a Culver’s team member since 2009.

Blair said she looks forward everyday to the opportunity to interact with her fellow team members and guests at Culver’s.

“My favorite part of the restaurant business is being able to make an impact on people whether it be a quick what can we make fresh for you, little convos in dining room, to impactful conversations coaching crew through little [or big] life skills and personal development,” Blair said.

Kayla Halfacre, owner/operator of Culver’s of Dixon, said Blair exemplifies the culture that has been established in the restaurant through leading with love and caring for her team as if they were her own family.

“Holly bleeds the bluest blue,” Halfacre said.

Blair’s future goal is to become a Culver’s franchisee. The next steps toward her goal are to move forward in the Culver’s mentee process, strengthen her skills and continuing to positively impact her team and community.

