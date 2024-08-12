August 12, 2024
Sterling’s Open Door Community Church names new recovery director

By Shaw Local News Network
Charles Larry III

Charles Larry III (Photo provided by Open Door Community Church )

STERLING — Open Door Community Church recently named Charles Larry III as its new director of recovery.

Larry’s duties include operating the church’s Recovery Alive program.

Larry received a psychology degree with a Christian counseling minor from Liberty University. He is a board-certified mental health coach, author of “Stay: A Guide on How to Recognize the Signs and Save a Life,” and owner of JHosheah and Xtreme Crossfire. He is currently working to obtain youth mental health coach board certification.

The Recovery Alive program will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the church, 1705 Sixth Ave., Sterling. Recovery Alive is a 12-step recovery program that promotes healthy habit changes, attitudes and coping mechanisms and addresses past hurts and addictions. Childcare and dinner will be provided.

For more information, call 815-625-1288.

