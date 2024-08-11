August 11, 2024
Morrison Junior High’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host community story hour

By Shaw Local News Network
Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., in Morrison. (Photo provided by Odell Public Library)

MORRISON — Morrison Junior High’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes is sponsoring a community story hour called “See You at the Library.”

This is a national day where thousands of families come together at public libraries to host wholesome story hours that celebrate a return to American, constitutional and biblical values. Families gather with their community to read wholesome children’s books, sing the national anthem and pray.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Odell Library’s program room. This event is open to families and children of all ages.

MorrisonCommunity
