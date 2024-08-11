Morrison Junior High’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host community story hour

Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., in Morrison. (Photo provided by Odell Public Library)

MORRISON — Morrison Junior High’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes is sponsoring a community story hour called “See You at the Library.”

This is a national day where thousands of families come together at public libraries to host wholesome story hours that celebrate a return to American, constitutional and biblical values. Families gather with their community to read wholesome children’s books, sing the national anthem and pray.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Odell Library’s program room. This event is open to families and children of all ages.