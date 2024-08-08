Dixon Elks Lodge hosts Tools For Schools

Jenelle Allen, 6, peruses the backpacks for the perfect one Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at the Tools for Schools distribution at the Elks Club in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Tools For Schools’ annual distribution brought in students Thursday to pick up free backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons and other basic school supplies.

Washington Elementary teacher Mandy Dallas said she hopes the supplies will help families “get students started for the beginning of the year.”

This year’s event featured free haircuts and other community resources that parents can utilize. Typically, the event is held at Reagan Middle School, but Dallas said they moved the event to the Dixon Elks Lodge to make traffic flow and parking easier while providing space for the haircutting area. She expected this year’s event to help over 500 area students.

Dallas said Dixon Public Schools has been hosting Tools For Schools for 12 years and could not do the event without the many donations provided by area residents and organizations, such as Borg Warner, Discover Dixon, the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, the Key Club, students from Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program, Vendetta’s Motorcycle Club and others.

“I never turn away help,” Dallas said. “If people want to volunteer, they’re welcome to show up on the day of the event and donate their time, or we take donations and school supplies all year long.”