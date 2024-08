Demolition of the dilapidated Micro Industries in Rock Falls began earlier this week. The building, located on West Second Street, is being taken down by McDonagh Demolition of Chicago. The company has a 60-day contract with the city to remove the old building. A parking lot and green space are planned for the soon-to-be vacant area.

