Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for July 20-26

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Kelly L. Zitelman to Abigail Pool, 318 North Mason Ave., Amboy, $137,500.

Valerie J. Sullivan, Jeanne Graves, John S. Wendt and Irene G. Breust to Keving J. Wolf and Tamera L. Wolf, 1620 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove, $135,000.

Samuel A. Strom and Laura Strom to David A. Burgers and Trichalyn M. Burgers, 740 Timber Creek Road, Dixon, $315,000.

Ronald D. McNeilly, trustee, Ronald D. McNeilly Trust No. 101, Thomas M. McNeilly and Dorothy A. McNeilly to Vern Rual Grabbe, five parcels in Wyoming Township, $0.

Shane Harrington to Ninos Youmran, one parcel in Dixon Township, $67,000.

Margaret L. Matthew to Noah T. Grot, 1215 Ann Ave., Dixon, $149,000.

Nickolas S. Bennett and Sierra Bennett to Elizabeth R. Ortgiesen, 1539 Tilton Park Dr., Dixon, $236,000.

Catherine Rogan to Paul Edwin Dillon and Janice L. Dillon, one parcel in Sublette Township, $15,500.

Robert Tomalis to Francisco Aguilar Carranza and Hilda Rangel Pita, one parcel in May Township, $14,000.

Slave Andreev and Slavica Andreeva to Jilberto Patricio Quezada and Adelina Morales Villalovos, one parcel in May Township, $32,000.

Angela English and Jordyn Bailey to Daniel Allen Davis and Joyla Lyvone Davis, one parcel in May Township, $22,500.

Patricia A. Schneider and Patricia A. Cook to Hugh McKiski II, 207 Miller St., Steward, $20,000.

Richard M. Sarver to Benjamin J. Boss, trustee, Benjamin J. Boss Trust, Amy J. Boss, trustee, and Amy J. Boss Trust, 438 River Bluff Dr., Dixon, $7,500.

Steven C. Hilliard and Anne P. Hilliard to EJG Properties LLC, 1537 Harmon Road, Dixon, $240,000.

Dennis J. Donna and Sandra K. Morrissey to Peter J. Donna and Kirsten N. Donna, 1114 Sterling Road, Dixon, $0.

Peter J. Donna and Kirsten N. Donna to Russell A. Wittenauer and Cristine A. Wittenauer, 898 Walton Road, Dixon, and 890 Walton Road, Dixon, $462,622.

Franklin T. Driver III, Deborah A. Driver and Deborah A. Ellis to Franklin T. Driver II and Deborah A. Driver, 506 E. Bradshaw St., Dixon, $0.

David Yeager, Andrew Yeager and Jennifer J. Yeager to Patrice M. Hess, 1102 Steinman St., Dixon, $140,000.

Mark Maronde to Sauk Valley Properties LLC, 811 E. Third St., Dixon, $80,000.

Quit claim deeds

Leo and Sarah Imfeld to Leo Ronald Imfeld III, 623 Logan Ave., Dixon, $0.

Rudy R. Rodriguez to Rachel R. Rodriguez and Rudy R. Rodriguez, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Theodore A. Wierzbicki to Paula A. Rediger and Theodore Wierzbicki, 3566 S. Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $0.

Peter J. Donna and Kirsten N. Donna to Peter J. Donna and Kirsten N. Donna, 890 Walton Road, Dixon, $0.

Melissa Kay Prewett to Emily J. Bailey, 119 Miller St., Steward, $0.

Larry K. Morgan and Christian D. Morgan to Waterfront Antiques LLC, 207 W. First St., Dixon, $0.

Sherry L. Brown to Ripple Rental LLC, 212 E. Franklin St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Melanie A. Quiles, Ruben J. Quiles, Osmar Rodriguez and Myra Quiles to Ruben J. Quiles, Myra L. Quiles, Olivia N. Quiles and Joaquin J. Quiles, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Rachel R. Rodriguez, trustee, and Rodriguez Trust to Rudy R. Rodriguez and Rachel Renee Rodriguez, one parcel in May Township, $0.

James P. Graszer Sr., trustee, and James P. Graszer Trust No. 1 to James P. Graszer Sr., trustee, James P. Graszer Trust No. 1 and Michael R. Graszer, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Executors

Tiffany Oneal to Lenester Oneal, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Judy Schaneberg and William Charles Schanberg to Wade Riebe, 1751 Franklin Road, Franklin Grove, $115,000.

Deeds in trust

Sarah A. Imfeld to Sarah A. Imfeld, trustee, and Sarah A. Imfeld Land Trust, 1930 Philip Dr., Dixon, $0.

Larry K. Morgan and Christian D. Morgan to Larry K. Morgan, trustee, Morgan Family Trust and Christian D. Morgan, trustee, 641 La Moille Road, Amboy, $0.

Larry K. Morgan and Christian D. Morgan to Larry K. Morgan, trustee, Christian D. Morgan, trustee, and Morgan Family Trust, one parcel in Amboy Township and two parcels in May Township, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

George R. Kretschmar to George R. Kretschmar and George R. Kretschmar Trust, 678 Pheasant Run, Dixon, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Charles and Donna Mae Oster to Gregory Oster, 1844 Nachusa Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

William J. Creamer to Melissa Creamer and Rebecca Creamer, 3511 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Administrators deeds

Bonnie Gibellina and Joanne E. Alt to Todd W. Carroll, one parcel in May Township, $50,000.

Kim J. Richard, Sara Lee Michelle Benckendorf and Alan Joseph Richard to Daniel W. Cody and Tracy J. Cody, one parcel in May Township, $17,500.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Mark A. Sanders, trustee, Margaret A. Sanders, trustee, and Mark and Margaret Sanders Living Trust, 6436 Westwood Ave., Rochelle, $385,000.

Troy A. Ramaker and Joann B. Ramaker to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 6436 Westwood Ave., Rochelle, $385,000.

Dennis M. McCarville, deceased by heirs, to Samuel D. Triplett, one parcel in Rockvale Township, $3,000.

William R. Benz to David R. Gill and Bridget D. Gill, 400 Williams Dr., Oregon, $1,385,000.

Margaret L. Olliges to Reggie E. Marek and Marie T. Marek, 204 Hickory Lane, Dixon, and 113 N. Blackberry Circle, Dixon, $189,000.

Thomas Purple to Broc E. Johnson, 6881 N. Summit Dr., Byron, $330,000.

Ida B. Martindale to Anthony M. Kasper, 9092 E. Scott Road, Stillman Valley, $239,000.

Luis A. Macias and Yessenia Macias to Lane Guy and Justine M. Guy, 12502 N. Springfield Road, Baileyville, $320,000.

Kathy S. Locke and Robert Locke, deceased, to Kerns Property Management LLC, 410 Hillcrest Ave., Rochelle, $15,000.

Angella Stewart to Henry S. Sissac, 310 N. Division Ave., Polo, and 309 N. Franklin Ave. Polo, $175,000.

Angela J. Bagg and Angela J. Banaszak to Christian Rodabaugh and Alyssa Lada, 112 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $199,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Roderick D. McCollum, 729 Oaks Lane, Byron, $342,907.

Rita M. Gorsuch and John D. Gorsuch to Tyler and Elizabeth Bukovsky, 2657 N. Lynnville Court, Lindenwood, $204,000.

Steven A. Edson and Kelly L. Worthington to Michael D. Peterson, 1222 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $200,000.

Michael C. Eytalis, deceased by heirs, to Brian P. McCarey and Katherine L. McCarey, 304 N. Union St., Byron, $116,000.

Joseph D. Merdian and Amy Merdian to Randy Snyder, Heather Snyder and Montana D. Snyder, 410 W. Locust St., Polo, $20,000.

Quit claim deeds

Rosalie Donoho to Mark Alan Donoho and Melinda B. Donoho, 118 Flambeau Lane, Dixon, $0.

Oregon Sales & Service Inc. to Makhan S. Gill and Balbir K. Gill, 108 E. Washington St., Oregon, $0.

Jeffrey A. Tarbill, Tammy J. Tarbill and Tammy J. Hubbard to Tammy J. Hubbard, 17684 W. Eagle Point Road, Polo, $0.

Sydney L. Mumford and Sydney L. Neuschwanger to Sydney L. Neuschwanger, 406 E. Mason St., Polo, $0.

Brandon T. Wright to Brandon T. Wright and Sarah N. Osborn, 114 S. Maple St., Stillman Valley, $0.

Alan D. Greene and Michelle E. Greene to Alan D. Greene, trustee, Alan D. Greene Trust, Michelle E. Greene, trustee, and Michelle E. Greene Trust, 577 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $0.

Bryan Austin, Prakaikaew Wrongbut and Lannette Austin to Bryan Austin, 9757 N. Baileyville Road, Forreston, $0.

Trustee deeds

Agnew Law Office, trustee, and Vivian El Louise Heitz Revocable Trust to Lumber Mart Inc., 4749 S. Evergreen Road, Polo, $1,124,782.

Agnew Law Office, trustee, and Vivian El Louise Heitz Revocable Trust to John F. Paschke and Ilana S. Rubel-Paschke, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $1,124,782.

Peter Holquist, trustee, and Darlynne M. Holquist Trust to Brian D. Johnson, trustee, Brian D. Johnson Living Trust, Beverly J. Johnson, trustee, and Beverly J. Johnson Living Trust, one parcel on Marrill Road in Byron, $18,000.

John I. Turner, trustee, John I. Turner Living Trust, Heidi S. Turner Living Trust and Heidi S. Turner, trustee, to Lauren E. Stoklosa, one parcel in Monroe Township, $111,000.

Brent E. Rutherford, trustee, and BER Trust 819 to Jacob Matern and Elizabeth Wittenauer, 714 Monroe St., Oregon $165,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Kenneth Hopkins II to Rick Mcquality, 204 Main St., Holcomb, $92,300.

Ogle County sheriff and Timothy J. Danner to Citibank, trustee, and New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 20181, 3569 W. Egan Road, Leaf River, $0.

Deeds in trust

Richard C. Gann and Lorraine P. Gann to Richard C. Gann, trustee, Lorraine P. Gann, trustee, and RLM Farm Trust 324, three parcels in Leaf River Township, $0.

Richard C. Gann and Lorraine P. Gann to Richard C. Gann, trustee, Lorraine P. Gann, trustee, and RLG Trust 623, 11502 N. Mt. Morris Road, Leaf River, and 11578 N. Mt. Morris Road, Leaf River, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Makhan S. Gill and Balbir K. Gill to Sukhdeep Singh Gill and Jaspreed Singh Gill, 108 E. Washington St., Oregon, $0.

Maryon Winifred Stretton to Alan Fennell, 105 N. Congress Ave., Polo, $0.

Roger P. Ahlensdorf and Susan L. Anders-Ahlensdorf to Tobie L. Anders and Forrest L. Anders, 408 Third St., Kings, $0.

Susan L. Anders-Ahlensdorf to Tobie L. Anders and Forrest L. Anders, 715 W. Ninth Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Tax deeds

Ogle County clerk and Brett Bunger to Ogle County, trustee, and Ogle County Trust 1123157002, one parcel in Scott Township, $0.

Jeffrey J. Rose and Ogle County clerk to Ogle County, trustee, and Ogle County Trust 2113109002, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $0.

Sylvia French and Ogle County clerk to Ogle County, trustee, and Ogle County Trust 2208130003, 107 North Fork Road, Dixon, $0.

Jacob Diehl and Ogle County clerk to Ogle County, trustee, and Ogle County Trust 2208406037, 107 Mississippi Dr., Dixon, $0.

Georgette Nork, deceased by heirs, and Ogle County Clerk to Ogle County, trustee, and Ogle County Trust 2208431009, 329 Birch Lane, Dixon, $0.

Corrective deeds

Terry A. Wolf, trustee, Vickie C. Kwasny, trustee, Charles C. Koontz Trust 101, Steve C. Koontz, trustee, and Geneta J. Koontz Trust 102 to Steve C. Koontz, Scott R. Koontz, Vickie C. Kwasny and Terry A. Wolf, two parcels in Lynnville Township, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Wells Fargo to Barbara Kophamer, trustee, and Lincoln Jackson Land Trust, three parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, and 100 W. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $375,000.

Fannie Mae, also known as Federal National Mortgage Association, to Jonah Bass and Jenni Miller, 308 E. Second St., Tampico, $125,000.

Jeton Abduli to JLC Commercial & Properties LLC, 815 First Ave., Rock Falls, $135,000.

Fellows Properties LLC to Rebecca V. Zarecor, 1207 Third Ave., Sterling, $87,000.

Matthew J. Walls Sr. to Timothy R. Baker, 207 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $57,900.

Michael L. Knott to Charles T. Dykstra Family Trust and Mardelle Dykstra Family Trust, 1005 Fourth St., Fulton, $100,000.

Jared and Seantae Wetzell to Jessica A. Waddell, 502 W. Park St., Morrison, $184,000.

Jessica A. Waddell to Jared and Seantae Wetzell, 17870 Clover Road, Morrison, $250,000.

Laurie L. Westfall, Marla J. Hallstein, Richard A. Morris, Michael J. Morris, Steven C. Morris and Janet M. Morris Estate to Steffen Wade, 105 Lafayette St., Prophetstown, $70,000.

Marjorie A. Kuiper to Kayla M. Love, 513 W. Main St., Morrison, $89,900.

Bonnie R. Defauw to Lindsay R. Achenbach, 724 Fifth St., Erie, $77,793.

Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, and Riverview HECM Trust 20071 to Rosario DeLeon, 505 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Kimberly D. Gregory and Courtney Cathleen Radke to Christopher Bruce Radke, 1003 11th Ave., Fulton, $191,000.

Lynette E. Proud, now known as Lynette E. Proud Cassens, and Steve Cassens to Braulio Castillo, 105 S. Orange St., Morrison, $3,000.

James R. Smith and Kathy R. Spillman to Donald R. Hansen and Kimberly A. Hansen, 1014 Valley View Dr., Fulton, $379,000.

Daniel and Paula Lock to Debra L. Geerts Family Trust and Leonard P. Geerts Family Trust, 7425 Long Road, Fulton, $15,000.

Patricia J. Sanders to Matthew Donoho and Kayleigh Tabor, 1205 E. 24th Place, Sterling, $111,000.

Jonathan Strong to SRF Housing LLC, 212 11th Ave., Sterling, $110,000.

Jacob R. Buck Estate, Robert N. Buck Jr. Estate, Kelsey L. Buck, guardian, Natalie M. Buck, guardian, Christy L. Buck, guardian, and Molly R. Buck, guardian, to Christy L. Buck, 608 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Brett Holcomb and Beccah D. Holcomb to Mark E. Rubright, 205 W. South St., Morrison, $0.

Nancy Nunemaker to Judith H. Eddy, 802 E. 19th St., Sterling, $150,000.

Darrell Steward and Rose M. Rice to Rhonda A. Hartsock, 18627 Frog Pond Road, Fulton, $200,000.

Quit claim deeds

Patricia M. Mintun and Ronald I. Mintun Estate to Bank of New York Mellon Trust, trustee, and Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, 505 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust, trustee, and Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust to Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, and Riverview HECM Trust 20071, 505 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Connie L. Hanson to Connie L. Hanson Trust, three parcels in Albany Township and one parcel in Newton Township, $0.

Tony Shuman to Tammy Carlson, two parcels in Prophetstown Township and 1640 Kiner Road, Prophetstown, $0.

True Construction and Design LLC to David Frantz and Barbara M. Frantz, 1208 Third St., Fulton, $0.

True Construction and Design LLC to Anthony E. Kurtz, 501 20th Ave., Fulton, and 905 16th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Lori J. Shear to Lori J. Shear Trust, 1019 Fourth St., Fulton, and 401 Ninth St., Fulton, $0.

Allen P. Wade and Jessica A. Wade to Kari Anderson and Eric C. Anderson, one parcel in Portland Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Brenda L. Clevenger, trustee, and Dorothy I. Dobbins Trust to Ryan Coe, 1401 Eighth Ave., Erie, $200,000.

Celia C. Sandoval, trustee, and Sandoval Family Trust to EMH Holdings LLC, 108 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $64,500.

Debra Reid Living Trust and Ronald Reid Living Trust to Melanie Ann Simpson, 604 14th Ave., Fulton, $120,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County clerk and James Ugarph to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 0624407002, one parcel in Albany Township, $0.

Whiteside County clerk and James Ugarph to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 0624407003, one parcel in Albany Township, $0.

Whiteside County clerk, John A. Caudillo II, Joseph Caudillo and Jared Caudillo to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 1013305007, 2210 Deets Road, Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County clerk and Cordell Melendez to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 1121310006, 601 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County clerk and Judith James to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 1127226006, 1006 Shore Acres Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County clerk and Michael J. Bushaw to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 1128410008, one parcel in Coloma Township, $0.

Whiteside County clerk, Richard Kulpa and Rosemary Finger to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 11515353005, one parcel in Lyndon Township, $0.

Whiteside County clerk and James Ugarph to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 1926400001, one parcel in Erie Township, $0.

Whiteside County clerk, Ricky L. Zigler Sr., Cami Emmerson, Dawn White, Beverlee Seidel and Ricky Lee Zigler Jr. To Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 2215477005, 109 S. Washington St., Tampico, $0.

Whiteside County clerk and Michael E. Gettle to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 1515176015, 9726 Oak Dr., Lot 24, Lyndon, $0.

Whiteside County clerk to Redeed LLC, 406 Ash Ave., Morrison, $0.

Whiteside County clerk to Redeed LLC, 102 W. Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $0.

John Trancoso and Jessie M. Trancoso to John Trancoso, trustee, and Trancoso Family Trust, 28650 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Cheryl L. Allen, formerly known as Cheryl Blackburn, to Cheryl L. Allen Trust, 1901 38th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County clerk to Realtax Developers Ltd., 1006 Charles St., Rock Falls, $0.

Brandon Radosh Estate to Michael and Loretta Parent, 1611 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $29,500.

Heirship

Laurie L. Westfall and Janet M. Morris Estate, 105 Lafayette St., Prophetstown, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office