Education notes: Black Hawk College, SNHU release honors lists

MOLINE – Black Hawk College has released its spring 2024 honors lists.

Quad-City Campus

High honors

Rock Falls: Mackenzie Fowkes

Sterling: Reagan Hibbard

East Campus

High honors

Rock Falls: Blake LeFevre, Matthew Megli

Honors

Sterling: Larissa Miller

SNHU announces winter president’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The following students have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list: Todd Wagner of Ashton; Matthew Linder, Anna Zentmyer, Kody Durdan and Robyn Simmons, all of Dixon, and Destinee Howard of Sterling.

The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

UW-Platteville announces dean’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its dean’s list honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2024 semester.

Amboy: Kathryn Noble

Chana: Rylee Jackson

Davis Junction: Grace Pfeiffer

Dixon: Riley Kavanaugh, Jonathan Rhodes and Maddy Verdick

La Moille: Andrew Stamberger

Lanark: Alyssa Miller

Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann

Morrison: Annie Dykstra

Mount Morris: Megan Hagemann

Oregon: Lily Gillingham

Rochelle: John Green, Morgan Haas and Katie Van Hise

Rock Falls: Madison Arickx, Eli Buikema and Ryan McCord

Savanna: Zoe Barnes

Shannon: Keegan Coulthard

Sterling: Max Jacobs and Kyle Yde

Stillman Valley: Grant McClendon

Walnut: Jackson Lind

Crisp named to MCC spring term dean’s list

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Two hundred and forty-seven students were named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College. Courtney Crisp of Sterling was named to the list.