Education notes: Black Hawk College, SNHU release honors lists

MOLINE – Black Hawk College has released its spring 2024 honors lists.
Quad-City Campus
High honors
Rock Falls: Mackenzie Fowkes
Sterling: Reagan Hibbard
East Campus
High honors
Rock Falls: Blake LeFevre, Matthew Megli
Honors
Sterling: Larissa Miller
SNHU announces winter president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The following students have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list: Todd Wagner of Ashton; Matthew Linder, Anna Zentmyer, Kody Durdan and Robyn Simmons, all of Dixon, and Destinee Howard of Sterling.
The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.
UW-Platteville announces dean’s list
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its dean’s list honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2024 semester.
Amboy: Kathryn Noble
Chana: Rylee Jackson
Davis Junction: Grace Pfeiffer
Dixon: Riley Kavanaugh, Jonathan Rhodes and Maddy Verdick
La Moille: Andrew Stamberger
Lanark: Alyssa Miller
Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann
Morrison: Annie Dykstra
Mount Morris: Megan Hagemann
Oregon: Lily Gillingham
Rochelle: John Green, Morgan Haas and Katie Van Hise
Rock Falls: Madison Arickx, Eli Buikema and Ryan McCord
Savanna: Zoe Barnes
Shannon: Keegan Coulthard
Sterling: Max Jacobs and Kyle Yde
Stillman Valley: Grant McClendon
Walnut: Jackson Lind
Crisp named to MCC spring term dean’s list
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Two hundred and forty-seven students were named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College. Courtney Crisp of Sterling was named to the list.