Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge to host journaling program

This display, marking the 100th anniversary of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, was one of the displays at Clinton Community College, in Clinton, Iowa, during the 40th annual Bald Eagle Watch on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Anakin Weston)

THOMSON – The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is celebrating 100 years of conservation and recreation in 2024. The Savanna District staff and volunteers invite people to join in the celebrations happening throughout the year, including a nature journaling program in which participants can learn a new skill or advance their current knowledge.

Journals have been used throughout the ages to record observations and feelings. This class is a starting point for the basic skills needed for visual expressions. Participants will learn the basic skills of drawing in black and white, and the use of color through watercolors. The morning will be spent in the classroom, followed by an optional (bring your own) lunch, and then an optional afternoon workshop in which participants may practice the skills learned.

The program at the Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 31, with lunch from noon to 1 p.m. The afternoon workshop will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants must be 12 and older; no experience is needed. Supplies are provided. Organizers are asking participants staying for lunch and the afternoon workshop to bring a lunch and a chair suitable for outside use.

Registration is required as there are a limited number of spaces available. Call Ranger Jacquelynn at 815-273-2732 to sign up or for information about the program.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States. The refuge extends 261 miles and contains 244,000 acres along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minnesota, to Princeton, Iowa. The Refuge protects and preserves habitat for migratory birds, fish and a variety of other wildlife.