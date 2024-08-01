Dixon School Board votes on personnel actions

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved a list of new hires and resignations.

New hires

Rachel Quaco, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Aug. 12

Kellie Engle, nurse/health assistant at RMS, effective Aug. 5

Jill Ridenhour, nurse/health assistant for Thomas J. Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 5

Ashley Williamson, paraprofessional for Thomas J. Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 12

Teesha Keen, second-grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 12

Kristy Webb, lunchroom supervisor at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 15

Julian Dingley, full-time custodian at Washington School, effective Aug. 1

Megan Bus, dean of students at Washington School, effective Aug. 1

Resignations

Samantha Lahey, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 11

Carissa Aldridge, paraprofessional at RMS, effective July 10

Maureen Flynn, lunchroom assistant at Jefferson School, effective July 25

Monica Wolfley, Pre-School for All coordinator, effective July 26

Change in status