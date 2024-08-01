Dixon School Board votes on personnel actions

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved a list of new hires and resignations.
New hires
- Rachel Quaco, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Aug. 12
- Kellie Engle, nurse/health assistant at RMS, effective Aug. 5
- Jill Ridenhour, nurse/health assistant for Thomas J. Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 5
- Ashley Williamson, paraprofessional for Thomas J. Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 12
- Teesha Keen, second-grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 12
- Kristy Webb, lunchroom supervisor at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 15
- Julian Dingley, full-time custodian at Washington School, effective Aug. 1
- Megan Bus, dean of students at Washington School, effective Aug. 1
Resignations
- Samantha Lahey, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 11
- Carissa Aldridge, paraprofessional at RMS, effective July 10
- Maureen Flynn, lunchroom assistant at Jefferson School, effective July 25
- Monica Wolfley, Pre-School for All coordinator, effective July 26
Change in status
- Stacie McCullough, from second grade teacher at Jefferson to pre-kindergarten teacher at Washington, effective Aug. 12