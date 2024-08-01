August 01, 2024
Dixon School Board votes on personnel actions

Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved a list of new hires and resignations.

New hires

  • Rachel Quaco, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Aug. 12
  • Kellie Engle, nurse/health assistant at RMS, effective Aug. 5
  • Jill Ridenhour, nurse/health assistant for Thomas J. Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 5
  • Ashley Williamson, paraprofessional for Thomas J. Dempsey Day School, effective Aug. 12
  • Teesha Keen, second-grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 12
  • Kristy Webb, lunchroom supervisor at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 15
  • Julian Dingley, full-time custodian at Washington School, effective Aug. 1
  • Megan Bus, dean of students at Washington School, effective Aug. 1

Resignations

  • Samantha Lahey, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective July 11
  • Carissa Aldridge, paraprofessional at RMS, effective July 10
  • Maureen Flynn, lunchroom assistant at Jefferson School, effective July 25
  • Monica Wolfley, Pre-School for All coordinator, effective July 26

Change in status

  • Stacie McCullough, from second grade teacher at Jefferson to pre-kindergarten teacher at Washington, effective Aug. 12
DixonDixon Public SchoolsDixon School BoardDixon School District
