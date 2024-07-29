State Rep. Fritts announces 2024 summer tour events set for August

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, recently announced his 2024 summer tour events scheduled for August.

The events will be held through Aug. 30.

The tour features coffee and conversation events and traveling office hours. The coffee and conversations events will be held in local restaurants and coffee shops.

The traveling office hours schedule includes:

10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, 601 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.

12:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust St., Sterling.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Earlville City Building, 210 Railroad St., Earlville.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Waterman Village Hall, 215 W. Adams St., Waterman.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Shabbona Public Works Building, 206 Blackhawk St., Shabbona.

The coffee and conversations events schedule includes:

8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Maple City Pancake House, 405 Fifth Ave., Sterling.

8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at A’s Kitchen, 2004 First Ave., Rock Falls.

8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Ziggie’s Family Restaurant, 1212 First Ave., Mendota.

To view the tour schedule, visit RepFritts.com/SummerTour.