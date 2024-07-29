McCombie hosts sweet corn celebration Aug. 1

SAVANNA – In honor of Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is hosting an event Aug. 1.

The celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9317 Route 84, Savanna, and will feature bounce houses, face-painting and, of course, sweet corn.

McCombie passed legislation in 2022 to make Aug. 1 Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, and this year’s event marks the third annual celebration.

“There is so much to love about sweet corn, and the best way to enjoy it is alongside family and friends,” McCombie said. “I hope everyone comes to celebrate, eat great sweet corn and enjoy a day of family fun.”