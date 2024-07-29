July 29, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

McCombie hosts sweet corn celebration Aug. 1

By Shaw Local News Network
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna (Photo provided by Rep. Tony McCombie)

SAVANNA – In honor of Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is hosting an event Aug. 1.

The celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9317 Route 84, Savanna, and will feature bounce houses, face-painting and, of course, sweet corn.

McCombie passed legislation in 2022 to make Aug. 1 Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, and this year’s event marks the third annual celebration.

“There is so much to love about sweet corn, and the best way to enjoy it is alongside family and friends,” McCombie said. “I hope everyone comes to celebrate, eat great sweet corn and enjoy a day of family fun.”

Have a Question about this article?
SavannaAgriculture
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois