FAFSA application assistance available in Sauk Valley

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College’s Financial Aid office will be out in the community providing assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application. These events are free and open to the public regardless of the student’s intent to attend SVCC.

Receive a goodie bag and a $20 gas gift card when you submit your FAFSA during one of the following events:

July 30: 4-7 p.m. at the Sterling Public Library

Aug. 5: 4-6 p.m. at Sauk Valley Community College

Aug. 7: 4-7 p.m. at the Rock Falls Public Library

Aug. 7: 4-7 p.m. at the Dixon Public Library



With recent updates to the filing system and approval process of FAFSA forms, students are experiencing delays and miscalculations on their financial aid packages, according to a news release from Sauk Valley Community College issued Monday. These impacts are causing students to delay their enrollment, and even forego higher education altogether, due to the cost of college out of pocket. Fewer students in colleges leads to fewer graduates and a small pool of trained individuals entering the workforce.

SVCC’s Financial Aid Office is offering assistance to any student, whether they anticipate attending Sauk Valley Community College or not, with the application process and submission. Since SVCC has fewer students than large universities, the applications are being reviewed at a quicker rate and may help students stay on track to take classes this fall, according to the release.

For questions regarding these events or FAFSA assistance, call 815-835-6339 or email fa@svcc.edu.