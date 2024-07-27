Whiteside County Fairgrounds tree named July tree of the month

The Natural Land Institute's July Tree of the Month is located on the Whiteside County Fairgrounds in Morrison. (Photo provided by the Natural Land Institute )

ROCKFORD – The Natural Land Institute recently named a Whiteside County Fairgrounds white oak tree its July Tree of the Month.

The tree was selected as part of the institute’s Legacy Tree Program.

The tree has grown on the fairgrounds for more than 300 years. The white oak is 90 feet tall and has a 170-inch trunk circumference and a 103-foot crown spread. The tree’s age was determined by Randy Nyboer, an Illinois Department of Natural Resources biologist.

The Legacy Tree Program began in January. The program includes monthly recognition of the largest or historically or culturally significant trees. Public or private land trees in the institute’s 12-county region can be nominated. To view the program’s components, 12-county list, nomination form and tree of the month recipients, visit naturalland.org/nlis-legacy-tree-program-january, call 815-964-6666 or email info@naturalland.org.

The Natural Land Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land conservation organization that protects 18,000 acres of Illinois’ natural land.

For information, visit NaturalLand.org or call 815-964-6666.