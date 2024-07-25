St. Patrick’s parade, party back on in Dixon

Terry Habberfield (left), Patty Oliver and Barb McKenna are part of a group that is taking over the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club. The group organizes the St. Patrick’s parade and party every March in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – When the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club hung up its kilts last St. Patrick’s Day after more than two decades of parades and parties, a heart-wrenching bagpipe sendoff of “Amazing Grace” was all that was missing from the final march as it snaked through Dixon.

But ya can’t keep a good céilí down.

“No Irish person wants to see the party end,” said Patty Oliver, who with other members of the Burke clan has vowed to continue the tradition – and the shenanigans – next March.

Oliver, along with husband Tim, sister Terry Habberfield and niece Barb McKenna, as well as Scott and Julie Helfrich, Dan and Sandy Burke and Lisa Cullen, have taken over the RRVSC and will continue to organize the parade and party that have become regular occurrences in Dixon every March.

Not new to the fun, the Burke family goes back a long way with the tradition, which has seen five generations of rival Irish families marching in the parade throughout the years.

Members of the Burke family have taken the reins of the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club to continue the parade and party in Dixon.

“We tried to compete with the Sheridans or Laheys for size, but we never did beat them, so maybe this year,” Patty Oliver said.

Partygoers will see a few changes. Fundraising will be handled with an Aug. 17 drawdown raffle at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Dixon. For $100, the buyer will receive two meals of pork chops, beans and corn on the cob and a chance to win money. Tickets can be bought at the KC Hall, Royal Palms, Mad Water Saloon and Oliver’s.

The parade will be handled the same as in the past, starting at the high school and ending at the KC Hall for a dinner of corned beef and cabbage. After dinner, the party will continue at Mad Water Saloon.

“The reason for the fundraiser is to attract bigger and better bands to Mad Water,“ Tim Oliver said.

The group also hopes to expand the March 15 parade by bringing in bagpipers and Irish dancers.

The new organizers want to stress a few things. First and foremost is to give thanks to the members and leaders of the RRVSC who put in motion a great day of fun for almost 30 years in Dixon and, with that, an invitation for all past grand marshals to ride on a float in the parade. Second is their desire to continue to host a family-friendly and responsible party for all to enjoy.