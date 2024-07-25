Sauk Valley Talent Competition finale set for Aug. 1

ROCK FALLS – The spotlight on talent will shine at the Sauk Valley Talent Competition Series Finale that will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls.

The first-ever Sauk Valley Talent Competition Series was a success, with 22 contestants competing at the May 30 and July 11 shows, according to a news release from Rock Falls Tourism. The series has featured singers, dancers, magic and poetry performers and a band, all of which have showed off their talents in the hopes of making it to the finale. The first-, second- and third-place winners and crowd favorites of May 30 and July 11 will compete at the Aug. 1. finale.

The final eight contestants to compete at the finale are Crownd Ministry, Able Sounds Choir, Brenner Bushman, Raven Sheridan, Alliah Haines-Penny, Elizabeth Megill, Kyle Knutsen and Punkie and Pops. The judges will decide who will receive first, second and third places, and the audience will determine the crowd favorite winner. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded.

Judges for the finale include Suzy Perino, Sauk Valley Bank; Dustin Sugars, Rock Falls Police Department; Brian Tribley, Rock Falls Tourism chairman; Rollie Elder, Rock Falls Police Department; Vickie Byrd, Rock Falls alderwoman; and Jonah Bass, Rock Falls Fire Department.

Food vendors will be available from about 5 to 8 p.m. and include Brito’s, Sundae Funday and Kona Ice of Sauk Valley.

For information, call Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106.