Education Notes: Northern Illinois University spring dean’s list announced

DEKALB – Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2024 dean’s list.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Sauk Valley-area students on the list include:

Amboy: Jairon Hochstatter and Tyler Stewart.

Ashton: Austin Bogle.

Franklin Center: Jared Warner.

Dixon: Samantha Heaton, Holden Longan, Brian Podkulski, Arbri Riska and Ellenor Zimmerman.

Franklin Grove: Madison Runkle.

Polo: Kamerin McGlown.

Rock Falls: Kylie Bresley, Nathan Brown, Booker Cross, Angel Doyle, Bry Ganther, Julian Hernandez, Alexa Reynolds, Lilyana Spotts, Patty Teague and Glen Wicks.

Sterling: Brandon Clark, Carter Lehman, Kassie Long, Carley Malmberg, Natalie Mealing and Isaiah Yarbrough.