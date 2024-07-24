Police: Sterling drive-by shooting, car crash send two to hospital

Sterling officers work at the scene of a shooting and car crash Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the corner of East Fifth Street and 13th Avenue in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — Two men are hospitalized in Peoria after they were shot and the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a high-line pole in Sterling on Tuesday night.

Sterling police officers were notified of a shooting that had occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 13th Avenue and East Fifth Street, Sterling. According to a news release issued late Tuesday night, responding officers located evidence of a shooting and two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Preliminary indications are the two males were passengers in a vehicle that was fired upon, resulting in that vehicle colliding with a high-line pole.

According to neighbors, shots were fired about 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Sterling. According to witnesses, an initial burst of two shots was followed by six more. (Alex T. Paschal)

Both victims were transported to CGH Medical Center and subsequently transported to OSF Hospital in Peoria via ambulance. Their conditions were unknown Tuesday night, according to the release.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time, police said.

Sterling Police were assisted at the scene by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and Illinois State Police Troop 1.

Anyone with information or with possible video footage of the area is requested to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.