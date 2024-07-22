Rep. Fritts to serve meals for ‘Let’s Feed Our Children’ program

ROCK FALLS – State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, will serve meals for the United Way of Whiteside County’s “Let’s Feed Our Children” program Wednesday, July 31.

Fritts will serve more than 400 meals to children at Coloma Homes in Rock Falls, demonstrating his commitment to community service and addressing food insecurity among local youths. The “Let’s Feed Our Children” initiative, now in its 23rd year, aims to bridge the nutritional gap for children during the summer months when school meal programs are not available. This critical program serves thousands of meals annually to children across Whiteside County, ensuring that no child goes hungry when school is out of session.

“I am deeply honored to take part in the upcoming ‘Let’s Feed Our Children’ program,’” Fritts said. “For most students, summer break is an exciting and fun time. But for students who do not have access to consistent meals at home, it means hunger and a lack of nutrients that are critical for the well-being and development of children. That is why I have decided to partner with United Way to feed and nourish our youth. No child should go hungry, and I look forward to serving alongside the dedicated volunteers who make United Way’s efforts possible.”

Keri Olson, CEO of the United Way of Whiteside County, expressed her appreciation for Fritts’ involvement.

“We’re thrilled to have Rep. Fritts join us in this important work,” Olson said. “His participation not only helps us serve more children but also raises awareness about the ongoing challenge of food insecurity in Whiteside County. It’s a powerful reminder that when we come together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our youngest community members.”

United Way of Whiteside County encourages local residents to get involved with the “Let’s Feed Our Children” program either by volunteering their time or through donations. Those interested in contributing can find more information on United Way’s website, uwwhiteside.org, or by calling the organization’s office directly at 815-625-7973.