Helfrich book signing is July 26 at Books on First

Books on First (Photo provided by Books on First)

DIXON — Dixon native Tammy (Zimmerman) Helfrich, a life coach and author, will sign copies of her new book, “Ablaze,” at Books on First, 202 W. First St., from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, July 26.

Copies will be available for purchase.

“Ablaze” is about igniting the inner flame inside of us. One reviewer described it as “inspiring you, encouraging you, and helping you change your life in ways you can’t even imagine!”

Helfrich grew up in Dixon and is an alumni of Dixon High School, Sauk Valley Community College and Northern Illinois University. Her parents were local business owners in downtown Dixon for over a decade.

While Dixon is no longer her home, it holds a special place in her heart and she is excited to offer her book locally.

She also is the host of the Intentional Life podcast. For more information on her work, visit her website at www.tammyhelfrich.com. Her book is currently available for purchase locally from Books on First.