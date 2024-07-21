Fundraising softball tourney set for Aug. 8 in Lena

LENA – The Playing It Forward soft-pitch softball tournament will be Thursday, Aug. 8, at Dodd’s Park in Lena.

The tournament will feature teams from the Lena Thursday night slow-pitch softball league. Tournament game times will be 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

There is no admission fee to come watch and cheer on your favorite local team while enjoying a delicious meal and ice cream from Benchwarmer’s and Udderly Delicious food trucks. The Playing It Forward Tournament is being played in honorary memory of Jane Parks. The plan is to make this an annual event.

This year is special because all proceeds will be donated to benefit a local player’s family due to an illness. Any inquiries or donations can be coordinated with Jennifer Slater at 815-821-3586. The rain date is Aug. 15.