Adens Lamp Foundation to host golf fundraiser Sept. 21 in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – The Aden Lamps Foundation will host a golf outing fundraiser at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Spring Creek Golf Course, 286 Spring Creek Drive, Spring Valley.

The outing includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, a four-person golf scramble, games and cash prizes. Grilled lunches and beverages will be provided. Registration for the outing begins at 8 a.m.

The outing costs $80. Early registration costs $75 through Sept. 14. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit adenlampsfoundation.org/events.

The Aden Lamps Foundation’s goal is to spread awareness about sudden unexpected infant deaths and educate families on unsafe infant sleeping environment dangers.

For information, call 815-712-7701, email adenlampsfoundation@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/adenlampsfoundation or safesleepforaden.org.