Global outage affects Freeport-based health provider FHN

FREEPORT — An overnight global Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage affected computer systems around the world, including the FHN computer system, officials announced in a Friday press release.

“No protected health information was compromised. This is not the result of a cyberattack, however, FHN’s information technology (IT) system is expecting temporary outages and slowdowns,” the release said. “As the FHN IT team works to restore the system, there may be slight delays to non-urgent and non-emergent patient care. All of our clinics, as well as FHN Memorial Hospital and its Emergency Department, remain open and are able to provide patient care. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

