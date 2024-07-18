Sterling, Rock Falls rotary clubs to host pork chop, corn lunch

Sterling Noon and Rock Falls rotary clubs to host BBQ pork chop and corn boil lunch. (Photo provided by Rebecca Green )

STERLING – The Sterling Noon and Rock Falls rotary clubs will partner to host a combined BBQ pork chop and corn boil lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St., Sterling.

The lunch costs $12 and includes a Butcher Shop seasoned broiled pork chop sandwich, chips, water, cookie, and two Poci’s ears of corn. The meals will be available for pick-up or carryout. Express pick-up services are available for lunch orders of five or more. Lunch order of 10 or more also will be delivered for free. To submit an order, visit rotarylunch.com.

The clubs also are accepting volunteers for the lunch. To volunteer, email sterlingnoonrotary@gmail.com or call 815-441-2507.

Rotary is a national humanitarian organization that works to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water and sanitation, promote social justice, grow local economies, and support literacy.

For more information, visit the rotary clubs Facebook pages, rockfallsrotary.org or sterlingilrotary.com.