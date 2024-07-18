Sauk Valley Sports Roundup: Men’s Lincoln Highway tournament this weekend

Men’s Golf

Men’s Lincoln Highway Tournament: The 102nd version of the tournament tees off at 8 a.m. in a shotgun start Saturday morning at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling.

Defending champion Jason Welker of Deer Valley is in a group with Emerald Hill’s Cody Britt, Sunset’s Brian Weidman and Indian Oaks’ Payton Gates. Individual runner-up Jon Prescott of Mendota lost to Britt in a two-hole playoff last year.

Prairie View was +88 as team champion last year in the best-against-bogey format tournament, followed by Mendota (+67) and Emerald Hill (+40). Prairie View has won the past four tournament titles.

Deer Valley's Jason Welker poses with the medalist trophy after winning the 101st annual Men's Lincoln Highway Tournament last year at Mendota Golf Club. Welker defeated Mendota's Jon Prescott on the second playoff hole after both men shot a 54-hole score of 210. (Ty Reynolds – treynolds@shawmedia.com)

Women’s Golf

Emerald Hill League: Tuesday’s play of the day was Blind Partners as there was a three-way tie for first between Cherl Allen and Jane Minard, Meta Rastede and Mimi Boysen, and Pat Twining and Sue Nestor. Pat Twining also was closest to the pin on No. 2, and longest putt went to Becky Dieterle on No. 4.

Low gross in 18 holes went to Boysen, and Minard had low gross in nine holes. Twining had low putts in 18 holes, and Minard had low putts in nine holes.