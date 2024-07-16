Fritts to co-host senior health fair in DeKalb County

Attendees attended a senior health fair in July 2023 at DeKalb High School. This year's event is scheduled for July 18 and is being co-sponsored by area legislators. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, will co-host a free senior health fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m Thursday at DeKalb High School, 501 Dresser Road.

“I encourage all local seniors to come out for our free senior health fair,” Fritts said in a news release. “There is always more that can be done to benefit our senior community. This fair is a great resource that will allow seniors to receive multiple services at once, saving both time and money.”

The senior health fair will provide resources about how to save money, improve their health, and offer free health screenings. There will be dozens of vendors available from area businesses, organizations and state agencies aimed at helping seniors in every aspect of their lives.

Fritts will host the event alongside State Sens. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, and Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.

Light refreshments will be served. For questions, please contact Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690.