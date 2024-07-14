Hope Cancer Wellness Center to hold annual bike ride fundraiser Aug. 3

DIXON – The Hope Cancer Wellness Center will host its third annual Hammer for Hope fundraiser bike ride Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Northern Illinois Treatment Center, 327 Route 2, Dixon.

Participants can bike 10 miles, 50 kilometers, 100 kilometers or 100 miles. Lunch will be provided. Attendees can begin the bike ride at sunrise. The first 50 registrants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the center’s services and programs.

Registration is required to attend. It costs $45 for adults after July 13 and $20 for children ages 13 and younger with a paid adult. To register, visit homeofhopeonline.org/hammer-for-hope.

For information, call 815-788-4673.