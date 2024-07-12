Whiteside County veterans find fellowship at monthly Sterling breakfast

Butch Hannan (standing), greets Philip Szewczyk (left) and Jim Zeffield on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the monthly veterans' breakfast. Hannon, along with Whiteside County Senior Center Director Emily Hammer and Beacon of Hope Hospice Care Consultant Peg Johnson have worked together to make this gathering a success. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — What started off as a box of donuts and a handful of veterans has blossomed into a resource-driven, therapeutic breakfast of camaraderie and fellowship.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Butch Hannan (standing), greets Philip Szewczyk (left) and Jim Zeffield on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the monthly breakfast. Hannon, along with Whiteside County Senior Center Director Emily Hammer and Beacon of Hope Hospice Care Consultant Peg Johnson have worked together to make this gathering a success. (Alex T. Paschal)

The “dream team” of Peg Johnson, care consultant of Beacon of Hope Hospice; Emily Hammer, executive director of the Whiteside County Senior Center; and Butch Hannan, veteran advocate for the center, has worked hard to enlist the help of local groups and organizations to lend a hand for the needs of local veterans.

Started five years back by Johnson, the monthly breakfast was a good resource but was just kind of spinning its wheels, not reaching the groups that it would benefit. With the addition of new director Hammer, the fortitude of Hannan and the lure of biscuits and gravy, the gathering took off to new heights.

“We not only have the meal”, said Hannan, “we bring in groups that can benefit the veteran. Today we have the Honor Flight and a veteran lawyer here offering assistance.”

All this is impossible without the benefit of a caring community.

“The community has really jumped in and supported us,” Johnson said.

Local businesses and organizations including Allure in Sterling, Citadel of Sterling, Beacon of Hope, Rock River Hospice, CGH, Lifescape, Sauk Valley Bank, Castor Home Nursing, Kroger, Ana’s in Rock Falls, and Veteran’s Compensation Group have all had a part in support for the program.

Perhaps the real success comes from the men and women who have found solace in being around others who have experienced the same conflicts and trauma as themselves. Ron Anderson, a Sterling native and Vietnam veteran, has been coming here for two or three years. “The fellowship is a good thing. I told my group therapy counselor I wanted to spend my next session here, and he agreed it was a good idea.”

The breakfast meets at 9 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Whiteside County Senior Center, 1207 W. Ninth St. in Sterling. All veterans and their spouses are welcome.