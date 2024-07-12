SVCC to host informational session about cicadas Sept. 4

A periodical cicada dines on clover and grass at Big Bend Fish and Wildlife Area between Prophetstown and Erie on Friday, June 7, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON – Guest presenter Bruce Black, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, will lead a presentation and discussion about cicadas Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The session will take place at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Riverview Conference Room.

The SVCC Learning Commons Library and SVCC Science Club have teamed up to host the informative session on cicadas. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, email kelsey.m.head@svcc.edu.