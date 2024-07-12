July 12, 2024
Shaw Local
Hennepin Canal monthly hike set for July 21 in Atkinson

By Shaw Local News Network

ATKINSON – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next “Hike the Hennepin” event at 1:30 p.m. July 21 at Lock 23 of the Hennepin Canal Mainline, E. 2300 St., Atkinson.

There is no fee to join the hike. Attendees are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at Lock 23, follow the hike leader to Bridge 28 and be shuttled to Bridge 33. The portion is 4.1 miles long and is named Leopard Frog. Participants do not need to be Friends of the Hennepin Canal members.

For information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.

