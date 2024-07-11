July 11, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

University of Wisconsin-Platteville names spring 2024 graduates

By Shaw Local News Network
Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced it awarded more than 700 diplomas to graduating students for the spring 2024 semester.

Graduates from the Sauk Valley area include:

  • Byron: Ethan Bonnell, industrial technology management; Ian Palzkill, biology and forensic investigation
  • Davis Junction: Courtney Houghton, soil and crop science; Hailey Houghton, soil and crop science
  • Dixon: Riley Kavanaugh, elementary education
  • Forreston: Bailey Cullor, civil engineering; Natalie Johnson, biology
  • Fulton: Jacob Pannell, environmental science and conservation
  • Lanark: Bryson Sturtevant, agricultural business
  • Leaf River: Kyla Benson, soil and crop science
  • Monroe Center: Aubrey Craig, agricultural business
  • Morrison: Paula Bush, criminal justice
  • Mount Carroll: Nicholas Wagner, mechanical engineering
  • Mount Morris: Jackson Buck, health and human performance; Megan Hagemann, animal science
  • Rochelle: Katelyn Van Hise, biology
  • Rock Falls: Madison Arickx, English; Grace Cano, music; Whitney Schwindenhammer, Spanish
  • Savanna: Zoe Barnes, sustainability and renewable energy systems
  • Shannon: Wyatt Hammer, construction management
  • Sterling: Grant Gockel, industrial technology management; Kyle Yde, mechanical engineering
  • Walnut: Nicholas Allen, agricultural business; Zoe Schiedel, criminal justice
  • Wyanet: Matthew Philhower, forensic investigation
Have a Question about this article?
SVM Community BriefsDixonRock FallsSterlingLee CountyWhiteside County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois