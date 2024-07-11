University of Wisconsin-Platteville names spring 2024 graduates

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced it awarded more than 700 diplomas to graduating students for the spring 2024 semester.
Graduates from the Sauk Valley area include:
- Byron: Ethan Bonnell, industrial technology management; Ian Palzkill, biology and forensic investigation
- Davis Junction: Courtney Houghton, soil and crop science; Hailey Houghton, soil and crop science
- Dixon: Riley Kavanaugh, elementary education
- Forreston: Bailey Cullor, civil engineering; Natalie Johnson, biology
- Fulton: Jacob Pannell, environmental science and conservation
- Lanark: Bryson Sturtevant, agricultural business
- Leaf River: Kyla Benson, soil and crop science
- Monroe Center: Aubrey Craig, agricultural business
- Morrison: Paula Bush, criminal justice
- Mount Carroll: Nicholas Wagner, mechanical engineering
- Mount Morris: Jackson Buck, health and human performance; Megan Hagemann, animal science
- Rochelle: Katelyn Van Hise, biology
- Rock Falls: Madison Arickx, English; Grace Cano, music; Whitney Schwindenhammer, Spanish
- Savanna: Zoe Barnes, sustainability and renewable energy systems
- Shannon: Wyatt Hammer, construction management
- Sterling: Grant Gockel, industrial technology management; Kyle Yde, mechanical engineering
- Walnut: Nicholas Allen, agricultural business; Zoe Schiedel, criminal justice
- Wyanet: Matthew Philhower, forensic investigation