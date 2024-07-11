Fritts hosts second annual school supply drive

DIXON — State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, has announced he will host his second annual school supply drive for local students in need. The drive will be from July 17-31.

“Right now, families across Illinois are struggling to afford basic necessities like school supplies due to the increasing cost of living,” Fritts said. “This is why I am hosting my second annual school supply drive for kids in need. Let’s come together as a community to help our students succeed.”

All supplies can be dropped off at one of the following participating locations:

Amboy Food and Liquor – 242 E. Main St., Amboy

Clinton Township Public Library – 110 S. Elm St., Waterman

County Financial – 351 Chicago Road, Paw Paw

Dixon Main Street – 87 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon

Extreme Image Salon – 207 W. Main St., Morrison

Franklin Grove Public Library – 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove

Mendota Chamber of Commerce – 800 Washington St., Mendota

Olivers Corner Market – 748 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon

Rep. Fritts’ District Office – 101 W. First St., Suite 501, Dixon

Rochelle Chamber of Commerce – 501 Sixth Ave., Rochelle

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce – 211 Locust St., Sterling

Sauk Valley Community College – 173 state Route 2, Dixon (Located inside West Mall and Dillon Mall)

For more information about the school supply drive, including a list of requested supplies, visit RepFritts.com.