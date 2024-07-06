Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for June 22-28, 2024

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Cameron J. Nelson and Janelle A. Nelson to Aaron and Savannah Martin, 1853 Quail Hollow Road, Steward, $422,500.

Steven C. Drew to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 602 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $430.

AJ Homes LLC to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 320 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $1,040.

Norma J. Brechon to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 220 E. Seventh St., Dixon, $0.

David Gillfillan to Peter Harkness, 512 Karen Court, Dixon, $349,000.

Dixon Land Group LLC to Dixon Casey’s Equity Group LLC, 1751 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Norman J. Reinford to Jorge Abrego and Robin A. Abrego, 332 S. Canal Dr., Dixon, $159,000.

Wayne and Cherie Finlayson to Kevin L. Moe and Kathy A. Moe, one parcel in Sublette Township, $20,750.

Tirso E. Escano, Tilso E. Escanio and Griselda Villarreal to Todd Albin Clason and Jennifer Lee Clason, one parcel in Sublette Township, $27,000.

James Timothy Rathell and Linda D. Rathell to Sergio Chavez Jr. and Julieta Chavez, one parcel in May Township, $40,000.

Jerry Powell to Lincoln Calderon, one parcel in May Township, $20,000.

Harry J. Klimek to Patrick Olsen and Mary Elizabeth Olsen, one parcel in Sublette Township, $34,500.

Steven B. Dyon and Anne M. Dyon to Jason M. Orsa and Sheila L. Orsa, two parcels in May Township, $44,000.

Nelly Hernandez and Nelly Velazquez to Juan R. Salazar and Maria G. Limon, one parcel in May Township, $17,000.

Tyler M. Stacey and Mercedes C. Stacey to Allison S. Mayfield, 604 E. Third St., Dixon, $158,900.

Richard P. Ragan and Stephanie C. Kasper to Ricky and Sandra Caudill, 3583 S. Paw Paw Road, Earville, $308,000.

Stephanie Englund to Jennifer Weekley, 1212 Ogletree Place, Dixon, $125,000.

Kyle D. Bouland and Teresa Jacobson, 308 E. Everett St., Dixon, $210,000.

Jacob E. Hilliker and Aleah Hilliker to Olivia K. Hopkins, 1107 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $155,000.

Ignacio Navarrete Jr. and Diane M. Navarrete to Maria Dolores Salazar and Jose J. Salazar, one parcel in May Township, $23,000.

Janice A. Endress, Benjamin P. Endress and Rachel E. Endress to Hetler Farms LLC, 625 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $30,000.

Paul A. Osborn and Linda S. Osborn to Eric A. Lopez Ruiz and Helene M. Soto Padilla, 22 Holly Road, Sterling, $292,550.

Jason Pillion to Dixon Cider LLC, 409 and 411 E. Fifth St., Dixon, $108,000.

Jusin S. Williams and Haley K. Williams to Audra M. Davidson, 531 E. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $210,000.

Linda K. Naftzger and Rodger J. Glenn to Michaela Keyes and Deryke Garcia, 5 N. Blackstone Ave., Amboy, $235,000.

Gregory J. Hightower Jr. And Kristen H. Hilo Hightower to Jacob Edward Hilliker and Aleah Shay Hilliker, 1315 Tilton Park, Dixon, $267,500.

Mabar LLC to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 302 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $1,685.

Matthew James Higaki and Lori Higaki to Renalie A. Mercado and Dennis H. Dayson, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

Stanley Siedlecki and Halina Siedlecki to Ralf Jesse Isaac Jr. and Sunette K. Crowell, one parcel in May Township, $35,000.

Laura Green to Anthony H. Crabb Jr. and Julie Ann Crabb, two parcels in May Township, $36,000.

James H. Wilson and Freddy T. Wilson to Nicholas J. Wojtanek and Lianne E. Wojtanek, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

Anthony E. Deseno and Natalie Deseno to Michael R. Berogan, 1578 Joliet Way, Dixon, $152,000.

Julie A. Rich to Kristy R. Carlson and Douglas J. Carlson, 1911 W. First St., Dixon, $300,000.

Michael Setchell and Nina Setchell to Sierra M. Bennett and Nickolas S. Bennett, 640 Penrose Road, Dixon, $460,000.

Terry L. Sippel to Jake Ryan Charleston, one parcel in Dixon Township and 1335 Long St., Dixon, $142,000.

Quit claim deeds

Judith Ann Smith, Jodi Smith Holleran and William D. Smith to Misty and Steve Farrar, 16 N. Prospect Ave., Amboy, $0.

Bonnie J. Bodmer to Kellie J. Levan, 407 Steward St., Steward, $0.

Kailey Meusel to James P. Roberson, 317 Hillside Dr., Franklin Grove, $0.

Raymond W. Packard and Ursula W. Packard to Raymond W. Packard, Ursula W. Packard, Regina Packard, Michael Herrmann and Karin Floto, 707 Logan Ave., Dixon, $0.

Atwood L. Bates to Eirc James Paulson, one parcel in May Township, $21,500.

Leslie B. Billarosa and Judy M. Bugarin to Judy M. Bugarin, 13-21-01-305-013, $0.

Roger A. Nielsen and Jane S. Nielsen to Roger A. Nielsen, trustee, Jane S. Nielsen, trustee, Roger A. Nielsen Trust and Jane S. Nielsen Trust, 15-07-16-400-003 and 15-07-16-400-004, $0.

Richard A. Humphrey III, Becka Humphrey, Tyler Humphrey and Mattie Humphrey to Richard A. Humphrey II, 16-07-02-200-008, $73,000.

Walter Parsons to Ali Joukar and Ali Jouker, 204 S. Second St., Harmon, $4,000.

Edgardo Turcios to Jose M. Agullera, 804 Main St., Ashton, $0.

Trustee deeds

Thomas D. Murray, trustee, and Dark Land Trust No. 1 to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 623 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $300.

Michael R. Henry, co-successor trustee, L. Patrick Henry Trust No. 101, Judith Henry Fenoglio, co-successor trustee, and Marilyn A. Henry Trust No. 101 to Kathleen Henry Quinn, two parcels in Harmon Township, $0.

Deed

Albert D. Wangerin to Patricia A. Cockrum, Sauk Valley Foundation Board, trustee, and Wangerin Educational Trust, four parcels in East Grove Township, and 886 Easy Road, Ohio, Illinois, $0.

Deeds in trust

Gregory W. Pec and Riley C. Pec to Gregory W. Pec, co-trustee, Riley C. Pec, co-trustee and Pec Family Trust, 1492 Sublette Road, Amboy, $0.

William C. Cole to William C. Cole, trustee, and William C. Cole Trust, two parcels in Bradford Township, 1016 Long St., Dixon, and one parcel in Dixon Township, $1.

First National Bank in Amboy, trustee, and Leo H. Peterson Trust to Edward W. Harden, trustee, and Edward W. Harden Living Trust, one parcel in Nelson Township, $886,215.

Marilyn E. Shippert to Marilyn E. Shippert, trustee, and Marilyn E. Shippert Living Trust, 1527 Illinois Route 26, Dixon, four parcels in South Dixon Township and 1273 Red Brick Road, Dixon, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Lance B. Romananski and Kristine L. Romananski to Lisa A. Olson and Robert B. Romanski, 217 Wheeler St., Paw Paw, $0.

Robert H. Walsh Sr. to Robert H. Walsh Jr., 85 Palmyra Road, Sterling, $0.

Thomas Balser to Peter E. Balser, 844 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Patricia Ann Wiley to Danny Duane Langloss Jr. and Wesley James Langloss, 581 Pine Meadow Dr., Dixon, $0.

Guardian’s deed

Veronica Davis Doss and Rebecca Williams to Michael J. O’Sullivan and Carolyn Ruth O’Sullivan, one parcel in Sublette Township, $10,500.

Administrator’s deed

Emily O’Malley, independent representative, and Dennis J. McCoy to Kaleel Holdings Inc., 10 E. Division St., Amboy, $135,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Michael R. Berogan to Thomas W. Bryer, 311 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $110,000.

Brix M. Byers and Emily A. Byers to David Jefery Brown and Kelly Elaine Brown, 2671 E. Breckenridge Dr., Byron, $635,000.

Maria Pena and Javier Aguirre to Fajo Properties LLC, 16989 E. Ritchie Road, Rochelle, $850,000.

Derek Troha and Gabrielle Troha to Winter Harkins and Lizmar Nieves, 715 Kaskaskia Dr., Dixon, and 713 Kaskaskia Dr., Dixon, $220,000.

Paul H. Mayer to Satin Rose Blair and Kolby Wes Burrow, 5599 S. Greenland Dr., Rochelle, $210,000.

REM Enterprises LLC Real Estate to Steven Kolanowski and Shea Kolanowski, 309 Erickson Road, Rochelle, $10.

Kevin J. McElmurry to Andrew Grant, 217 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $185,000.

Blaine Hicks, Lloyd Blaine Hicks and Ferrell Kennedy to Juan A. Garcia Pena, 102 Moluf Dr., Rochelle, $26,000.

Lou Rene Everest to Ronald L. Crisp and Dixie J. Crisp, 30 Tilton Manor Dr., Unit 103, Rochelle, $64,000.

Ronald L. Crisp and Dixie J. Crisp to Lou Rene Everest, 30 Tilton Manor Dr., Unit 105, Rochelle, $48,000.

Joanne Coan, deceased by heir, to Brian C. Leifheit and Stacy M. Leifheit, one parcel, $0.

Steven P. Engel and Julie B. Engel to Breyana Rodriguez and Ryne Rodriguez, 515 N. Woodland Dr., Dixon, $235,000.

Ronald W. Dicus and Angelia L. Dicus to Jacob A. Schneider and Jennifer M. Anderson, 1055 N. Second St., Rochelle, $257,000.

Jacob A. Schneider and Jennifer M. Anderson to Judith Ellen Reizer, 114 N. Main St., Rochelle, $166,900.

Patrick M. Shaulis and Kayla L. Shaulis to Chad Groenhagen and Katelind Groenhagen, one lot on Orchid Lane in Oregon, $42,000.

Daryl J. Messenger and Rick L. Messenger to Rachel Lorden, 217 E. River View Dr., Byron, $185,000.

John B. Roe IV and Irene M. Roe to Stephen D. Gabriel and Lisa A. Gabriel, 8107 S. Main St., Dixon, $317,500.

Mill Creek Inc. to John Dunne, one parcel in Byron Township, $18,000.

Quit claim deeds

Peter J. Orner, trustee, and Peter J. Orner Declaration Trust to Orner Family Farm LLC, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $0.

John A. Orner, trustee, Ann K. Orner, trustee, John A. Orner Revocable Trust, John T. Orner and Thomas E. Orner to Orner Family Farm LLC, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $0.

Jerry C. Bauer and Madeline H. Bauer to David Bauer and Michael Bauer, 7498 W. Lowell Park Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

Jeffrey S. Donaldson to Jeffrey S. Donaldson and Ana L. Donaldson, 403 E. Colden St., Polo, $0.

Hickory Ridge III LLC to Haywell LLC Westwood, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Hickory Ridge III LLC to Haywell LLC Westwood, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Andrea J. Mullens to Jason R. Mullens, 653 Harvest Dr., Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

Kathleen R. Falk, trustee, Kristine A. Cornford, trustee, Kelly M. Arnold, trustee, and Trust 92790 to Roseland Cemetery Association, one parcel in Monroe Township, $0.

Itasca Bank & Trust Co., trustee, Trust 11881 and Itasca Bank & Trust Co. Trust 11881 to Kenneth P. Johnson and David W. Rushford, one parcel on N. Fourth St., Oregon, and 305 N. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.

Shea A. Bierman, trustee, and Steven Bierman Land Trust to Kathleen A. Bierman, trustee, and Bierman Land Trust, 305 S. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $0.

Executors

Martin Carl Wittig, deceased by executor, to Timothy R. Wiltfang, 1222 W. Townline Road, Leaf River, $0.

Deeds in trust

Garrett R. Rude, Olivia M. Rude and Olivia M. Bouback to Garrett R. Rude, trustee, Olivia M. Rude, trustee, Garrett R. Rude Living Trust and Olivia M. Rude Living Trust, 9618 W. Fairmont Road, Polo, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Stuart L. Meyers and Joyce K. Meyers to Stuart L. Meyers, trustee, Joyce K. Meyers, trustee, and Stuart & Joyce K. Meyers Trust, 9748 W. Townline Road, Forreston, $0.

Stuart L. Meyers to Stuart L. Meyers, trustee, Joyce K. Meyers, trustee, and Stuart L. & Joyce K. Meyers Trust, 9744 W. Townline Road, Forreston, and one parcel in Lincoln Township, $0.

Thomas A. Holder to Thomas A. Holder, trustee, and Thomas A. Holder Trust, 7378 N. Stillman Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Cindy S. Beitel to Eric R. Beitel and Chad A. Beitel, 422 E. Third St., Byron, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Mike Mihalios Inc. to the city of Sterling, 301 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $46,000.

Mihail S. Mihalios to the city of Sterling, 408 E. Third St., Sterling, $23,000.

Mike Mihalios Inc. to the city of Sterling, 412 E. Third St., Sterling, $18,038.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Giuseppe Salvatore Mazzarisi, 306 19th Ave., Sterling, $53,123.

Jon R. Kophamer to Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township and 16373 Ground Grove Road, Morrison, $0.

Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer to Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer, three parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer to Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer, two parcels in Clyde Township, three parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, and 15555 Yager Road, Morrison, and 17518 Round Grove Road, Morrison, $0.

Jon R. Kophamer to Jon R. Kophamer and Martha J. Kophamer, two parcels in Clyde Township, $0.

Arick R. Masters and Natalie Masters to Jacob Johnson, 402 S. Main St., Albany, $144,000.

Gerald L. Martens to WJTH LLC, one parcel in Erie Township, $20,000.

Complete Electrical Contractors Inc. to Gaumer Real Estate LLC, 215 and 221 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $300,000.

Jeffrey D. Workman and Michele C. Workman to Juan Jose Diaz and Marlene Martinez Albarran, 15678 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $185,000.

Nicholas A. Rude and Laura M. Rude to Sherry Law, 2114 Melvin Dr., Rock Falls, and 2114 Middle Dr., Rock Falls, $230,000.

Brian Pennington to Terry and Tina Meiners, two parcels in Sterling Township, $25,000.

Donald L. Hand to Alan J. Pels, 518 Sunset Dr., Prophetstown, $140,000.

Roy G. Thompson and Janice J. Thompson to Tyler and Kaylee Renkes, 915 First Ave., Fulton, $175,000.

Mari Jo Schuneman to Nick P. McFadden, 1007 Arland St., Rock Falls, $155,000.

Mary J. Seger to Paula J. Preslar and Craig A. Seger, 732 Fifth St., Erie, $0.

James W. Johnson and Carole J. Isenhart to Kyle White and Ouentin Grunewalk, 5789 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $112,500.

James A. Cassens and Nancy L. Cassens to Cassens Farms LLC, one parcel in Portland Township, $0.

Sondra L. Beveroth to Jeremy T. Baker and Stacie Baker, 15635 Norrish Road, Morrison, $29,500.

Angelica Mango, now known as Angelica Arellano, to Brayden M. Hemminger, 607 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $41,500.

Eugene L. Meurs to Kenny Temple Jr., 1108 12th Ave., Fulton, $1,000.

Lynda Gasch Gill to Arlene Evelyn Considine Trust, 11680 Fuller Road, Albany, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

James G. Jaeger to James G. Jaeger Trust, 2104 22nd Ave., Sterling, $0.

Joseph A. Howard to WJTH LLC, 730 Main St., Erie, $0.

Daniel Blumhoff to Amber Blumhoff, 28336 Logan Dr., Rock Falls, $0.

Pamela S. Workman, Sheryl A. Rushmeyer, Risa K. Weets and Patricia L. Stuart to Darlene M. Vos, 701 Glenwood Dr., Morrison, $0.

Trustee deeds

David A. Damhoff, trustee, and Damhoff Farm Land Trust No. 1 to David A. Damhoff, trustee, and DSD Farm Land Trust No. 1, three parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

David A. Damhoff, trustee, and Damhoff Farm Land Trust No. 1 to David A. Damhoff, trustee, and DDD Farm Land Trust No. 1, one parcel in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Tiffany M. Tillman, 708 15th Ave., Rock Falls, $160,000.

Mark Holldorf Trust and Julie A. Holldorf Trust to Emily A. Heitman, 1721 Avenue E, Sterling, $135,000.

Larry J. Eliasen Trust and Bertha Eliasen Trust to Jeffery L. Shoemaker and Angela J. Shoemaker, 706 Milnes Dr., Morrison, $235,000.

Deed

David A. Damhoff to David A. Damhoff, trustee, and DSD Famr Land Trust No. 1, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

David A. Damhoff to David A. Damhoff, trustee, and DDD Farm Land Trust No. 1, one parcel in Mt. Pleasant Township, four parcels in Hopkins Township, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and sale officer to Jay R. Pauley, Lucas Pauley and Rock River Housing Trust, 708 15th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Dorothy L. Johnson, trustee, and Johnson Family Trust to Steven W. Johnson, trustee, and Johnson Family Farm Trust, 21300 Covell Road, Chadwick, two parcels in Genesee Township and one parcel, $0.

Guardians deed

James G. Jaeger, guardian, and Karen F. Jaeger Estate to James G. Jaeger, 2104 22nd Ave., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office