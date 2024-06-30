I-88 bridge work in Whiteside County begins July 8

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that weather permitting, construction on four bridges on Interstate 88 in Whiteside County will begin Monday, July 8.

Work will take place on three bridges crossing Rock Creek, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and Henry Road west of the Illinois 78 interchange (exit 26) and another bridge crossing Deer Creek west of the U.S. 30 spur interchange (exit 36). Work will include repairing the bridge deck, replacing the bridge joints and installing a new deck overlay.

One lane will be closed in each direction during the $4 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in December. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.