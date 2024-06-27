Multiple crews respond to Sterling house fire Wednesday night

Firefighters battle a house fire Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 1501 First Ave. in Sterling. Multiple departments responded to the scene, including Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Amboy, Morrison, Polo, Tampico, Erie, Milledgeville and Prophetstown. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — No one was injured in a Sterling house fire Wednesday night.

Crews from the Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments rushed alongside CGH Emergency Medical Services and Sterling Police to reports of a structure fire at 1501 First Avenue in Sterling at 7:22 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic and requested assistance from Dixon Rural, Prophetstown FPD, Milledgeville FPD, Morrison Fire, Amboy Fire and Advance Ambulance.

Firefighters pushed through smoke and flames to find the fire contained in the attic. The heat and humidity, combined with a need for exterior ventilation, caused firefighters to call for additional aid from Dixon City Fire, Tampico Fire, Polo Fire, Erie Fire and Morrison EMS.

According to a news release, crews had the blaze under control by 8:32 p.m. and extinguished by 9:16 p.m. All the building’s residents and their pets were accounted for, and no one was hurt.

Personnel from Com Ed, NICOR, Sterling Code Enforcement, Red Cross, Salvation Army and 1800Boardup also assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation. Further updates will be provided as they become available.