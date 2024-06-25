Sterling fire crews battle late-night blaze

STERLING — No one was injured in a late-night fire Monday in Sterling.

Fire crews from Sterling and Rock Falls, along with CGH Emergency Medical Services, responded at 11:08 p.m. to reports of a residential structure fire, with people possibly trapped, at 304 Sixth Ave. in Sterling.

Upon their arrival, firefighters said they found several of the building’s residents outside in the front yard. According to a news release, Sterling Fire Lt. Kurt Landis reported seeing smoke coming from what appeared to be the building’s basement. Landis began an outer perimeter check after residents reported that everyone made it outside of the building. During the perimeter check, Landis discovered moderate fire showing from the rear portion of the building’s exterior.

At this point, Sterling Fire Department Deputy Chief David Northcutt arrived on the scene, assumed command and put out a call for mutual aid. Members from Landis’ crew began working on the building’s rear blaze while other crews worked to secure utilities and establish an additional water source. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters began using hand tools to remove layers of the building’s siding to see if the fire had spread to other parts of the building.

After forcing their way through a cellar door, crews reported light smoke in the basement but did not find any fire extension. Dixon Rural Fire Department firefighters entered the building’s front side, where they reported finding no other residents or fire. All crews checked the building’s interior several times before determining there was no further fire extension, according to the release.

According to official reports, the fire started at the building’s exterior stairway after an exterior sidewall covering ignited. The cause of the ignition was reported as coming from an undetermined smoking material.

The incident officially ended at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday. ComEd, NICOR and Code Enforcement employees also were at the scene, and all utilities have been locked out until Code Enforcement clears them to be turned back on.