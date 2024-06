The Dixon Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 27, at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON — The Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band continues Thursday, June 27.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Page Park Band Shell. Come listen to such favorites as The Sound Of Music, Espana Cani, Ballet Parisian, and Swing the Mood.

The concert will also include Quality Plus March, Jubilesta Overture, Loch Lomond, Blue Mist Beguine, and Barnum And Bailey’s Favorite. There will be door prizes and GG’s Ice Cream will be scooping up delicious treats.