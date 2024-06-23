Woodlawn Arts Academy’s ‘Matilda The Musical Jr.’ performances begin June 28

Students participating in Woodlawn Arts Academy’s summer musical theater intensive rehearse songs and choreography for their upcoming performances of “Matilda the Musical Jr.” The show will be performed June 28-30 at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy’s will hold performances of its summer musical, “Matilda the Musical Jr.,” in the Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

“Matilda The Musical Jr.” tells the story of Matilda, a girl with intelligence, wit and special powers. She is unloved by her parents but impresses her teacher, Miss Honey. However, Matilda’s school life isn’t smooth sailing as the school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and loves creating new punishments for rule breakers. Matilda has equal amounts of cleverness and courage and could be the students’ saving grace.

The musical’s cast features 49 students from Rock Falls, Sterling, Dixon and Polo. The Woodlawn production will be directed by Faith Morrison, with musical direction by Mardi Huffstutler. The musical also will receive assisted direction from Jordann Langner and Grace Wadsworth.

Tickets cost $8 and are for sale online at centennialauditorium.org. Tickets also can be purchased at the musical.