Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announces Knack as its new executive director

STERLING — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is welcoming Dallas Knack as the organization’s next executive director following the resignation of Kris Noble.

Knack has served SVACC as marketing coordinator since 2018. As executive director, Knack aims to build upon the organization’s successes in implementing the SVACC strategic priorities with the board of directors, collaborate with community partners and local leaders, continue workforce development initiatives and develop strategies to support SVACC small business members, according to a news release.

She will work to continue to support the mission of the SVACC “to enhance the economic climate and quality of life in the Sauk Valley area.”

“The board is pleased that Dallas Knack will succeed Kris Noble as executive director,” said Pam Fluck, SVACC board chairwoman. “Dallas is a proven leader and has worked closely with Kris for 6 years. We are confident that, in Dallas’ hands, SVACC has an exciting future as she continues the successes, strategies and collaborations that the Chamber is known for.”

Knack, a Sterling native, served as the marketing coordinator at Sauk Valley Community College since 2019. She is a 2012 graduate of Newman Central Catholic High School and 2015 graduate of Southern Illinois University. Currently, she is involved in the Sauk Valley Community Leadership Program, CEO Program, Sterling Main Street’s Economic Vitality, Keystone Group and Professional Women’s Network.

Additionally, as an alumni of Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity, she serves as an adviser for two chapters of the sorority and facilitates the Empower Leadership Program for collegiate women. Knack is a 2023 recipient of the Alpha Gamma Delta National Leadership Award and a 2020 recipient of Dixon’s 4 under 40 Award.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue the amazing work of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce,” Knack said. “I look forward to maintaining the invaluable relationships the chamber has established with local businesses and organizations and am eager to forge new partnerships that will strengthen our community.”

Kris Noble (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Her selection comes a month after outgoing SVACC Executive Director Kris Noble resigned for an opportunity with the Midland Institute of Entrepreneurship Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities Program as a community engagement specialist. In her new role, Noble will work to identify and guide communities as they implement the CEO Program.

Noble spent nine years as executive director and played an integral role in establishing the SVACC’s fruitful workforce development strategies, Keystone group and many other community initiatives.

Under Nobles’ leadership, the chamber received 5-star accreditation twice and received the Chamber of the Year Award in 2019.

“Kris has been a visionary leader and a blessing to SVACC and its members,” Fluck said. “As an advocate for our communities, she helped navigate the pandemic for so many local businesses. Her contributions have made a lasting impact in the Sauk Valley area.”