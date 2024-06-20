SVACC to host 39th annual Steak Fry in the Country Aug. 1 in Rock Falls

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce logo (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

ROCK FALLS — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee will host its 39th annual Steak Fry in the Country at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Ted Jacobs’ farm, 6700 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls.

Attendees can raise funds for agriculture-related scholarships, discuss agricultural issues and celebrate Sauk Valley agriculture. A steak dinner will be provided. The event also includes a dessert auction created by agri-business committee members.

The event also will introduce and acknowledge the 2024 to 2025 agriculture scholarship recipients. The recipients include Dana Merriman, Marisa Folkers, Sean Fitzpatrick, Emma Dinges, Emma Stabler, Jace Urish, Katelyn Stoller, Katie Shafer, Landon Whelchel, Brieann Spoerlein, Lane Near, Molly Ziegler, Troy Anderson, Owen Farral and Wyatt Wessell.

Proceeds from the event will support future agriculture scholarships and agriculture-related education programs such as Ag in the Classroom, the Whiteside County 4-H Program and area FFA programs.

Tickets cost $25. The tickets will be available until July 26. To purchase tickets, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/events, call 815-625-2400 or visit an SVACC ag committee member.

For more information, email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.