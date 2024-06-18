Culver’s of Dixon recognizes employees’ classroom accomplishments

DIXON — Culver’s of Dixon is celebrating its True Blue Crew members, Josiah Meeks and Hadley Roe, for receiving valedictorian and salutatorian honors as part of Faith Christian School’s Class of 2024.

“They are both natural-born leaders,” said Kayla Halfacre, owner/operator of Culver’s of Dixon. “They both come from wonderful Christian families and are a positive example to their fellow team members. Both Josiah and Hadley are vocal and willing to train others. They both also have siblings that work at Culver’s.”

While Meeks and Roe work different positions at the restaurant, they both agree their favorite part about working at Culver’s is the family orientated community.

“There’s an uplifting environment at Culver’s focused on making everyone’s day better, whether crew member or guest, through hospitality and genuine care,” Roe said.

Both team members have taken skills they’ve learned at Culver’s and applied them to their academics, from gaining social confidence for college interviews to the importance of doing homework well and efficiently, according to a news release.

Roe will attend High Point University majoring in physics with a potential double major in studio art. After graduating with a bachelor of physics degree, her future goal is to earn her doctorate of astrophysics. She recommends current high school students work at Culver’s because of the flexible schedule and the opportunity to learn soft skills that will make an impact on the rest of their career.

Meeks will attend Liberty University to major in actuarial science. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, his future goal is to either work for a business or be a freelance actuary. His advice to current high school students is to avoid procrastinating by being efficient and working on homework during free time.

“If it is worth doing, then do it right,” Meeks said. “Doing anything half-heartedly will reflect on your character.”

Halfacre encourages all high school graduates to “find something you absolutely love to do and do it well.”